Bodies of two women found near beaches along Vancouver's English Bay: police

VANCOUVER — Police in Vancouver say they are investigating the discovery of the bodies of two women found near beaches along the city's English Bay within two days.

A statement from Sergeant Steve Addison says the first body was spotted by a passerby at Sunset Beach on Sunday.

The department issued a statement saying officers had also responded to a report of a second body being found on the opposite shore of English Bay, near the Kitsilano Yacht Club, on Monday afternoon.

Police say neither cause of death has been determined, and investigators are working to figure out whether a crime occurred and if the deaths are connected.

The women have not been identified.

Police say there will be a larger police presence in those areas as officers gather evidence, and they're encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press