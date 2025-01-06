New year, new body

Latest Stories
- HuffPost UK
Spotting This While Food Shopping Could Be An Early Sign Of Dementia
Dr. Restak explains why subtle changes to your grocery shop could help detect cognitive decline early.
- BuzzFeed
Doctors Are Sharing The "I Can't Believe I Need To Explain This To You" Convos They've Had With Adults, And I Can't Believe These Are Actually Real
"Had to tell a patient that they were not pregnant. The patient was male."
- People
Man Doesn't Stay with His Wife in the Hospital After Her C-Section
The man, who experiences back pain, wrote on Reddit, "I told my wife I couldn't stay as I wouldn't be able to sit in the chair all night with no sleep"
- Food & Wine
This Is the Deadliest Foodborne Illness, According to the World Health Organization
It is behind some 35,000 deaths annually.
- People
1-Year-Old Boy in Medically Induced Coma After Mom's Boyfriend Allegedly Beat Him 'Like a Man'
The boyfriend, Lyndon Henderson, was arrested and charged with assault, but those charges have since been upgraded to attempted homicide
- People
Jennifer Aniston Slams This 1 Health Mantra as ‘Not True at All’: ‘I Always Had the Message in My Brain’ (Exclusive)
The star also tells PEOPLE she doesn't make health-related resolutions in the new year
- CBC
What do those who sell and consume alcohol think of a cancer risk label?
The Canadian Cancer Society isn't alone in supporting the U.S. surgeon general's push for cancer risk labels on alcoholic products, like those seen on cigarette packs.
- The Hill
Ex-FDA chief says Biden ‘mishandling’ bird flu, urges swift action from Trump
Former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Scott Gottlieb and Luciana Borio, a former director for medical and biodefense preparedness policy at the National Security Council, wrote a Friday op-ed in the Washington Post outlining growing concerns for the White House’s approach to eliminating bird flu mutations. “President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team would…
- People
Jane Fonda Says Her Fitness Routine Is 'Everything I Used to Do, Just Slower' at Age 87 (Exclusive)
"I work out every day, so it is important to mix up the way I move," the star tells PEOPLE
- CBC
Class helps people with Parkinson's get back on the dance floor
Dancing with Parkinson's is a Toronto-based non-profit offering free classes across Canada. In late 2024, it launched a weekly class in Regina.
- PA Media: Science
UK’s first liver transplant for advanced bowel cancer is a success
Bianca Perea was a bit bloated and constipated but had no idea her symptoms were cancer.
- The Daily Beast
Matt Gaetz Begs George Santos for Advice After Viral Makeup Fail
George Santos offered makeup advice to his former congressional colleague Matt Gaetz after social media commentators skewered his botched makeup. Gaetz’s program on One America News Network debuted two days ago, but the host’s powdery appearance stole the show. So, for the show’s second edition, Gaetz begged Santos—whose drag persona was revealed as Kitara Rivache—for some tips. “What was going on with my makeup?” Gaetz asked Santos. “Help me, give me advice.”
- HuffPost UK
Doctor Warns To Avoid This Common Supplement Before Blood Tests
It can throw your readings way off, Dr. Raj says.
- USA TODAY
Fasting isn't for everyone, but it offers more health benefits than you might think
Fasting simply means to abstain from food or drink for a period of time - though water and zero-calorie beverages such as tea or black coffee are often permitted.
- The Hill
Opinion - Price transparency could be the healthcare win Trump wants (and America needs)
Americans nationwide have every reason to be optimistic that positive change is on the horizon for the nation’s healthcare system.
- Sky News
Sir Keir Starmer to launch plan for two million more NHS appointments to cut waiting times
Sir Keir Starmer will launch his plan to deliver millions more appointments across the NHS in a bid to reduce waiting times to 18 weeks over the next five years. Up to a million appointments could be freed up by giving patients the choice to forego follow-up appointments currently booked by default, the government says. The aim of the reforms is that by the end of March 2026, an extra 450,000 patients will be treated within 18 weeks.
- CBC
Should Canada add cancer warning labels on alcoholic beverages?
The U.S. Surgeon General says that alcoholic drinks should carry a warning label stating that alcohol consumption increases the risk of developing breast, colon, liver and other cancers. Emily Fitzpatrick has more on what Canadian health experts think.
- CBC
These Ottawa landlords say they've fallen victim to the same 'professional' tenants
Edriam Salter covers her nose with her sweater as she takes tentative steps through the Ottawa house she and her sister used to call home."I can't believe this was the place I used to live, this was my family home. It just smells like a zoo, even a zoo smells better," Salter said.The 29-year-old takes in the damage she says was caused by her previous tenants. Salter says they only paid rent for three months of their 13-month tenancy, owing her more than $35,000.She invited CBC for a tour of the
- The Daily Beast
Trump Orders Congressional Republicans to Pass the Mother of All MAGA Bills
President-elect Donald Trump ordered congressional Republicans Sunday to pass “one powerful” MAGA bill that will ram through his most controversial policies on everything from taxes to immigration. “Republicans must unite, and quickly deliver these Historic Victories for the American People. Get smart, tough, and send the Bill to my desk to sign as soon as possible,” he wrote in a Sunday evening post on his Truth Social network. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump has made promises to enact a merc
- The Daily Beast
Megalomaniac Elon Musk Now Threatening MAGA Takeover of Second Country
Following in the footsteps of his Canada- and Greenland-coveting pal Donald Trump, MAGA billionaire Elon Musk is asking whether the United States should “liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government." The Tesla CEO posed the question in an early Monday morning tweet, the latest in a multi-day social media bender aimed at the U.K. that has seen him advocate for a jailed right-wing activist, call for the head of a right-wing party leader, and demand that a junior minister of the