Body of 65-Year-Old Hiker Found Under Boulder in River Nearly a Month After He Went Missing

William Donovan's body was found on May 13 just over 2.5 miles in from Route 302 in New Hampshire, officials said

The body of a 65-year-old hiker missing for nearly a month was found under a "large" boulder in a New Hampshire river, officials said.

It was not immediately clear what caused William Donovan's death. He was found by searchers in the Dry River on Monday, May 13, around 10:30 a.m. local time, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

"The search team was directed to this new investigation area after gear and a jacket believed to have belonged to Donovan was found over the weekend in the river by hikers," the agency said. "This evidence helped focus the search area and Donovan’s body was ultimately located approximately 400 feet upstream from where the jacket was discovered."

Authorities initially said in their April 30 release that Donovan had been "unaccounted for and not seen for approximately 2 weeks." Donovan appeared to be an "avid hiker," and a search of his vehicle found at the Crawford Path parking lot in Carroll "revealed several pieces of hiking gear that would have been beneficial if he was planning a hike in the White Mountains."

"Further investigation revealed that Donovan likely arrived on April 16, 2024, but from there his intention and itinerary remain unknown," per New Hampshire Fish and Game. He lived alone and left a note saying that he wanted to “possibly hike Mt. Jefferson and Mt. Adams,” authorities said.

Officials said Monday that Donovon's body was found just over 2.5 miles in from Route 302.

"The search team worked for hours to free the body from beneath a large boulder, but due to its size, freezing water temperatures, and the lack of tools required to move such a boulder, additional resources were called to assist," according to the agency.

It's unclear why Donovan entered the Dry River Wilderness, New Hampshire Fish and Game said. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the area covers 29,000 acres and has “43 miles of maintained hiking trails."

"It appears he was somehow forced from the ridge by high winds or other adverse weather conditions between Mt. Monroe and Mt. Eisenhower," officials added.

His body was relayed to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Concord for an autopsy.

