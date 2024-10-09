Body of American diver found inside shark

A fisherman who caught and killed the shark found the missing diver’s remains - Asia Pacific Press via ViralPress

Parts of a woman’s body have been found inside the stomach of a shark, two weeks after she disappeared in Indonesia.

Colleen Monfore went on a diving trip with six friends and a tour guide near Pulau Reong – a small island in Alor Archipelago of central Indonesia renowned for its scuba spots – when she failed to resurface on Sept 26.

Rescue teams looked for the 68-year-old, an experienced diver from South Dakota, for eight days before calling off the search because of concerns about dangerous conditions at sea and a low chance of finding her body.

But two weeks later, a startled fisherman near neighbouring Timor-Leste made a surprising discovery.

After killing a shark because it was “in obvious distress”, he found the remains of a woman, as well as her wetsuit and bathing suit, inside its stomach.

“The shark was caught but it was not in normal health. I thought it had swallowed plastic or a fishing net,” the fisherman told The Sun. “It was cut open to find the problem and inside there were the remains of a woman.”

Early reports suggested Ms Monfore may have been attacked and eaten by the shark, but friends have since countered that she probably died of a medical issue many days earlier.

“It has been a horrible two weeks,” her friend Kim Sass wrote on Facebook. “[Ms Monfore’s] body was [finally] found several days ago and the media is saying it was a shark attack. Evidence says this is false.”

According to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, it can take a shark several days to fully digest a meal, but during that process their stomach “produces an acid that is strong enough to dissolve metal”.

Ms Sass said: “Colleen’s body was identifiable. Her fingerprints (again identifiable) are being used by our US Embassy and the local government for proof of death. This would not be possible if the shark had attacked her weeks ago.

“Colleen’s husband said she would [have] been heartsick to know a shark died because of her and that her death is giving sharks, once again, a bad name,” she added.