Body cam footage released in ‘shocking’ beating death of inmate at NY prison

Body camera footage from what officials have called "an attack" that took place inside a New York state correctional facility resulting in the death of an inmate was released by the New York State Attorney General's Office Friday.

According to New York State Attorney General Letitia James, Robert Brooks, who was serving a 12-year sentence at the Marcy Correctional Facility near Utica for stabbing his longtime girlfriend in 2016, died on Dec. 10 after an encounter with New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision officers at the facility on Dec. 9.

"As Attorney General, you have my word that we will use every possible tool available to us to investigate this death thoroughly and swiftly," James said. "These videos are shocking and disturbing and I advise all to take appropriate care before choosing to watch them.

"I also want to make clear that this video and the conduct of these officers should not reflect poorly on the work and professionalism of the countless correctional officers and correctional facility nurses throughout the state who go to work every day to protect and serve those in their care."

Here's what to know.

What does the video show?

Body camera footage from the incident that took place inside Marcy Correctional Facility resulting in the death of an incarcerated Greece man was released by the New York State Attorney General's Office Friday.

Brooks was moved from Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome, New York, to Marcy Correctional Facility near Utica, New York, on Dec. 9.

The four released videos came from body worn cameras of four correctional officers – Sergeant Glenn Trombly and correction officers Michael Along, Michael Fisher and Matthew Galliher. The cameras were turned on, however, since none of the officers activated their body worn cameras, the videos were recorded in standby mode with no audio.

Brooks' hands were handcuffed behind his back as multiple officers repeatedly punched him, hit him with a shoe, lifted him up by his neck, pushed him up against a wall and stripped him of his clothing before medical professionals entered the medical examination room to assess him.

Brooks was transported to a local hospital on Dec. 9 after the use of force by correction officers, the AG's Office said, and then pronounced dead at Wynn Hospital in Utica in the early morning hours of Dec. 10. An investigation was opened by the New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) on Dec. 16.

Warning: The video footage may be disturbing to some viewers

The video footage released by the Attorney General's Office can be viewed at the following link: ag.ny.gov/osi/footage/robert-brooks.

Why was Robert Brooks in jail?

Brooks pled guilty to first-degree assault, a felony, for stabbing his longtime girlfriend on April 18, 2016 and was sentenced to 12 years in state prison in 2017.

The couple, who shared a teenage child, were involved in a physical dispute at a residence that culminated in his girlfriend being stabbed numerous times in the upper torso with a knife, according to the Greece (N.Y.) Police Department. Brooks ran from the scene when confronted by neighbors and was later apprehended by police.

Brooks was originally indicted on a two-count felony indictment including attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault, according to court records. His plea satisfied both charges.

What Gov. Kathy Hochul has said about Robert Brooks' death

Gov. Kathy Hochul called for the termination of 14 individuals involved in Brooks' death earlier this week.

"This action comes after I directed an internal review of the circumstances that lead to this individual's death," Hochul said in a written statement Saturday. "I once again offer my condolences to the deceased individual's family and loved ones.

"The vast majority of correction officers do extraordinary work under difficult circumstances, and we are all grateful for their service. But we have no tolerance for individuals who cross the line, break the law and engage in unnecessary violence or targeted abuse. Both the New York Attorney General and the DOCCS Office of Special Investigations are conducting ongoing reviews of this incident, and I am committed to accountability for all involved."

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans releases statement on death of Robert Brooks

"The brutal beating of Robert Brooks, captured in the videos released today by New York State’s Attorney General, was beyond horrific," Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said Friday. "My heart goes out to Mr. Brooks’ family and friends, and I call on all of Rochester to keep them in your prayers as they process this terrible incident. Those responsible for this appalling act must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. … I expect justice will be served expeditiously."

State Sen. Jeremy Cooney 'deeply disturbed' after watching Marcy Correctional Facility video

“I am deeply disturbed by the video footage released today of the violent death of a Greece native at Marcy Correctional Facility," New York state senator Jeremy Cooney said Friday. "The actions of these officers were completely unacceptable and an insult to the difficult work done by New York’s correctional officers. Those responsible must be held accountable and I will closely monitor the Attorney General’s ongoing investigation.”

Robert Brooks' family responds to deadly encounter

Brooks' family released a statement earlier this week after viewing the video.

“As expected, watching the horrific and violent final moments of Robert’s life was devastating for his loved ones, and will be disturbing to anyone who views the video following its release by the Attorney General’s Office," the family's attorney Liz Mazur of Hughes Sokol Piers Resnick & Dym, Ltd. said. "We will not rest until we have secured justice for Robert’s memory, and safety for the prisoners at Marcy Correctional Facility.”

And after the AG's Office released the video footage Friday, the family's attorney released another statement:

“With the Attorney General’s release of these videos, members of the public can now view for themselves the horrific and extreme nature of the deadly attack on Robert L. Brooks," Mazur said. "As viewers can see, Mr. Brooks was fatally, violently beaten by a group of officers whose job was to keep him safe. He deserved to live, and everyone else living in Marcy Correctional Facility deserves to know they do not have to live in fear of violence at the hands of prison staff.”

Correctional officers union on Robert Brooks video

The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, Inc. issued a statement Sunday after some of the union's executive board members reviewed the video footage.

"What we witnessed is incomprehensible to say the least and is certainly not reflective of the great work that the vast majority of our membership conducts every day," the statement reads. "What transpired at Marcy Correctional Facility is the opposite of everything NYSCOPBA and its membership stand for.

"This incident has the potential to make our correctional facilities even more violent, hostile, and unpredictable than ever before. … This incident not only endangers our entire membership but undermines the integrity of our profession. We cannot and will not condone this behavior."

New York State Sheriff's Association releases statement

"The Sheriffs of New York State are shocked, like all right thinking people, by the actions of State Corrections Officers at Marcy Correctional Facility which led to the death of Robert Brooks, as revealed by body camera footage released today," New York State Sheriff's Association president Sheriff Craig DuMond said Friday.

"No human being should be treated that way by another human being," DuMond said in a statement. And it is made even worse by the fact that the extreme cruelty was inflicted by those entrusted with the power of government, against those they were entrusted to guard and protect."

