Body cam footage shows moment Met Police officer punches man.
The 39-year-old had been married less than a month when she went missing, her family says.
A Wisconsin judge had a hearing scheduled for Monday in the case of a woman who wants to be released from a mental institution that she was committed to after she pleaded guilty to repeatedly stabbing a sixth-grade classmate in order to please the horror character Slender Man. This marks the second time that Morgan Geyser, now 21, has asked a judge to release her from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren set a scheduling conference for Monday on Geyser's request to be released, which she submitted on Jan. 16.
Bohuslav Horvath is jailed after attacking the 12-year-old as she slept at her home in Sheffield.
A 26-year-old woman was charged with child neglect in Mississippi after a Walmart employee took a video of her child wearing only a diaper.
“We are definitely in the wild, wild west here,” a judge reportedly said of the incident.
Eighteen months after having a cesarean birth, a "dinner plate-sized" surgical tool was found inside a woman's abdomen in Auckland, New Zealand.
“I can’t imagine why anyone would want to kill a small dog.”
The girl was taken to a hospital, officials said.
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team. Formenton’s legal team confirmed to The Associated Press that police in London, Ontario, have charged Formenton and several other players. Lawyer Daniel Brown did not say what charge or charges Formenton was facing.
The abuse the 13 Turpin siblings endured at the so-called "House of Horrors" came to light in 2018
Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for the 17-year-old, who is accused of fatally shooting a woman when he was 14.
ANGOLA, La. (AP) — A hidden path to America’s dinner tables begins here, at an unlikely source – a former Southern slave plantation that is now the country’s largest maximum-security prison. Unmarked trucks packed with prison-raised cattle roll out of the Louisiana State Penitentiary, where men are sentenced to hard labor and forced to work, for pennies an hour or sometimes nothing at all. After rumbling down a country road to an auction house, the cows are bought by a local rancher and then fol
The Queen Elizabeth Way westbound ramp to Brant Street will be closed for several hours due to an investigation, police said Monday morning. Halton police responded to a single vehicle rollover on the off ramp shortly before 4 a.m. Monday, a Halton Regional Police Service spokesperson told CBC Hamilton in an email. In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating an incident at the Burlington locati
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A dying thief who confessed to stealing a pair of ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in “The Wizard of Oz” because he wanted to pull off “one last score” was given no prison time at his sentencing hearing Monday. Terry Jon Martin, 76, stole the slippers in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in the late actor’s hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota. He gave into temptation after an old associate with connections to the mob told him the shoes had to be adorned with real jewels
Billy Mansfield Jr. confessed to abducting and killing Carol Ann Barrett
One of the passengers claimed the 56 bags of cannabis in his luggage were for personal use and he had a medical marijuana card, the affidavit says.
A 17-year-old suspect in a 2020 killing who escaped from custody Wednesday was captured Sunday evening, according to Philadelphia police.
In 2011, Adam Kinzinger was awakened by pounding on the door of his apartment by police demanding to know what he had done with “Tina.” He was a victim of swatting.
A judge has ordered the Los Angeles Police Department to get rid of photographs of legal documents that officers allegedly took during an unannounced raid on the home of an attorney representing a prominent Black Lives Matter activist. The attorney, Dermot Givens, said roughly a dozen Los Angeles police officers descended on his townhouse on Tuesday, ordering him to stand outside as they executed a warrant. When he went back inside, Givens said he saw an officer photographing documents left on his kitchen table related to a lawsuit filed against the department on behalf of Melina Abdullah, the co-founder of the Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter.
A man in his 80s shot and killed his wife and two adult children before killing himself Saturday at a Los Angeles home, authorities said. A witness at the residence reported a shooting around 7 p.m. in the Granada Hills area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “The only positive point is that you at least have one witness that has survived this incident,” police Capt. Kelly Muniz said during a press briefing.