New body camera video from hostage standoff in Surprise
Surprise police released body camera video of the moment officers entered the home and rescued Jaxson.
Surprise police released body camera video of the moment officers entered the home and rescued Jaxson.
Demi Moore’s new film, the feminist body horror “The Substance,” sees her bare it all, with several scenes featuring full nudity. At the Cannes Film Festival press conference for the film on Monday, the 61-year-old actor discussed the “vulnerable experience.” “Going into it, it was really spelled out — the level of vulnerability and rawness …
Antiques Roadshow expert John Benjamin was left stunned over a "never seen before" item with a huge valuation that prompted gasps from the crowd…
Steven Hirsch/Pool via ReutersThe judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan suddenly sealed his courtroom on Monday afternoon, kicking all reporters out so he could engage in a brawl with Robert Costello, a MAGA-friendly lawyer who played a key role in the attempted backchannel between Michael Cohen and the Trump White House in 2018.After Costello, a former prosecutor, was reprimanded for delivering outbursts in the court whenever he was interrupted or told not to answer a ques
Choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter shared a video of the 17-year-old dancing solo in a studio to the song “Tanzania" on social media earlier this month
Costner is dad to seven kids — Annie, Lily, Joe, Liam, Cayden, Hayes and Grace
The model and recent beauty founder wore one of those sheer, nip-forward looks from the Saint Laurent Fall 2024 runway on the red carpet.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/GETTYA cadre of MAGA loyalists who had gathered to show their support for Donald Trump during his hush-money trial was shouted down by a bevy of cowbell-clanging anti-Trump protesters on Monday when they tried to speak outside of a lower Manhattan courthouse.In what has become a familiar scene, several of the former president’s allies appeared in New York City on Monday to rail against Trump's prosecution and demonstrate to the 2024 White House hopeful their utter devotion to hi
I kept calling my doctor’s office for updates, but the receptionist told me he was busy.
This woman has serious range.
Spelling revealed her new stomach studs in a video from the May 18 episode of her 'misSPELLING' podcast
Canned beans might seem like a healthy option, but in fact, they can be one of the unhealthiest things in your pantry. We're examining the 8 worst offenders.
Three people are dead and five others injured in what police are calling a "horrible" collision involving two boats on a lake north of Kingston, Ont. Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened in the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. It involved "an open bow fishing-style boat" and a speedboat, they said.Emergency crews from surrounding regions, along with the 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron out of CFB Trenton, responded to the call around 9:45 p.m.OPP said two of t
Ann, 67, and her husband moved to Portugal after scraping together enough money to pay their expenses in the US. Their quality of life is much better now.
Conservative attorney George Conway said Monday that former President Trump’s description of the security outside the Manhattan courthouse is an “amazing lie.” In remarks to reporters on Monday, Trump compared the scene outside the courthouse — where his hush money criminal trial is taking place — to Fort Knox. “Outside looks like it’s supposed to…
The attorney for 72-year-old Roney Beal says he will file a legal complaint
It pays to play well in major championships. Just ask Xander Schauffele.
Densely nutritious and good for your heart and brain, cashews can be much more than just a snack food. Here's what happens if you add them to your daily diet
The singer made her final appearance on the show after seven seasons as a judge on May 19
Trump Media and Technology Group, the company affiliated with former U.S. president Donald Trump that operates Truth Social, reported $770,500 in revenue for the first quarter of 2024 and a net loss of $327.6 million. Shares in Sarasota, Fla.-based TMTG — which says it is a “safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship …
Old Hollywood glam got a 2024 update.