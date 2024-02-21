Body camera video shows incident leading to officers indicted

The first case involves three Baltimore County Police Department members, Cpl. Zachary James Small and Officers Jacob Roos and Justin Graham-Moore. Small was indicted on second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, excessive force and misconduct in office charges. The latter two were charged with misconduct in office. The charges stem from an incident on Sept. 27, 2023, in which a suspect escaped police custody at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Upon the suspect's capture, court documents state the suspect argued with Small about not being able to breathe after he was put in the back of a police vehicle. Small threatened to pepper spray the suspect and then sprayed nine shots in the suspect's face when the argument escalated.