Body of Chinese tourist discovered under water in renowned Malaysian diving spot

The body of a 31-year-old Chinese tourist has been recovered near Mabul Island, a popular diving destination in Sabah, Malaysia.

The victim, Zhang Cao, a solo traveller from Henan, Guangdong, China, was last seen near the island before he was reported missing.

Semporna district police chief Superintendent Mohd Sabri Zainol said the discovery was made following a search operation by the Semporna Marine Police, aided by divers from nearby resorts.

“We received a report at 11.33am on Friday regarding a missing male Chinese tourist in the waters near Mabul Island. Acting on this information, the Semporna Marine Police team, with assistance from divers, conducted a search and found the body at a depth of 17m,” Superintendent Sabri stated, reported The Star.

Zhang was found fully clothed in a light-coloured T-shirt, shorts, shoes, and a grey backpack, which contained a mobile phone and a few passport-sized photographs.

Authorities have launched an investigation and classified the case as a sudden death. “We urge anyone who has a missing family member or relevant information to contact us immediately. A post-mortem will be conducted within 48 hours if no next-of-kin comes forward to claim the body,” Supt Sabri added.

Those with information are encouraged to contact Assistant Superintendent Mohd Ali Amat, the investigating officer, at 013-212 0852, or reach the Semporna police station at 089-782 020.