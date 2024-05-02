Body of fifth Baltimore Bridge collapse victim is pulled from wreckage 37 days after disaster

The body of a fifth construction worker who died in the disastrous collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has been found five weeks after the tragic incident.

The victim has been identified as Miguel Angel Luna Gonzales, 49, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, state officials have announced in a news release.

Gonzales was one of six workers who went missing after they were on the bridge at the time the cargo ship the Dali struck the structure, sending the workers into the Patapsco River below.

The worker was found by Unified Command salvage teams on Wednesday after they located one of the missing construction vehicles at the Key Bridge incident site, and notified the Maryland Department of State Police.

Investigators from the police department, along with officers from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and the FBI all responded to the scene, where they recovered the body that was inside a red truck.

This is the fifth construction worker that authorities have recovered while continued efforts have been carried out to restore marine traffic in the area and remove giant pieces of the tangled bridge in the river.

One worker still remains unaccounted for.

“We remain dedicated to the ongoing recovery operations while knowing behind each person lost in this tragedy lies a loving family,” Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police said in a statement.

“Along with our local, state and federal partners, we ask that everyone extend their deepest sympathies and support to the families during this difficult time.”