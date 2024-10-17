Body of former first minister Salmond to be flown back to Scotland on Friday

The body of the former first minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond, will be flown back to Scotland on Friday, the Alba Party has confirmed.

An unnamed private individual has paid for a chartered flight to repatriate the body of the party’s leader from North Macedonia, which is expected to land in Aberdeen.

The flight is due to take off at about 11am on Friday, landing in Aberdeen at about 1.45pm.

The former first minister’s family, along with Alba Party acting leader Kenny MacAskill, will be there to receive the coffin, which will then be taken by hearse to the family home.

Alex Salmond died while attending a conference in Ohrid, North Macedonia (Academy for Cultural Diplomacy/PA)

Mr Salmond died aged 69 after suffering a heart attack in the city of Ohrid on Saturday, where he was attending a conference.

Tory MP and friend of the former SNP leader, Sir David Davis, had pushed for the RAF to be used to bring his body back.

The Alba Party, which Mr Salmond formed in 2021 and which he led until his death, confirmed on Wednesday a private citizen had stepped in to pay for a chartered flight.

Mr MacAskill, said: “The family are incredibly grateful for the support which is being provided by a private citizen to charter a private plane to allow Alex’s body to come home to Scotland.

A book of condolence in memory of Alex Salmond has been opened at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

“It brings a great deal of comfort to Moira and other members of the family to know that he will soon be home with them.

“The family have asked that their privacy be respected at this time and will be making an announcement in due course about the funeral arrangements and a memorial service to honour the life of Alex Salmond.”

Mr MacAskill also expressed the Salmond family’s appreciation to the North Macedonian Government, for “expediting” the process of releasing Mr Salmond’s body and the Scottish and UK Governments for their work in securing his repatriation.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said it is prepared to offer further help if necessary.

“Over the last few days, the Scottish Government and UK Government have been engaging with Alex Salmond’s family and working closely together in accordance with their wishes, to ensure the swift and dignified repatriation of the former first minister to Scotland,” a statement said.

“Having explored a number of options, the family have now made arrangements for this to take place with the support of a private citizen.

“The Scottish Government continues to engage with Mr Salmond’s family, and we stand ready to offer further advice and support, should it be required.”