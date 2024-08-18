Body found in Broads search for missing man

Police searching for a missing man on the Broads in Norfolk have recovered a body.

Emergency services were called to Wroxham Broad on Friday after a man in his 20s entered the water from a boat at about 23:30 BST and did not resurface.

On Sunday, the Broads Authority said that Wroxham Broad was "closed to all craft" due to an "ongoing police incident".

The body was found at 14:15 BST on Sunday, and the family of the man who was in the water has been informed.

The search involved Norfolk Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and HM Coastguard.

Police said the incident was being treated as unexplained but was not believed to be suspicious.

Follow Norfolk news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

Related internet links