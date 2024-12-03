Body found in garbage cart near Milwaukee church
A person was found fatally in a garbage cart Monday morning outside a Milwaukee church.
An Alberta RCMP officer has been charged with sexually assaulting two males in an Airdrie hotel room in 2022. Leduc Const. Bridget Morla faces two counts of sexual assault. Morla was off-duty at the time of the alleged assaults, according to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).ASIRT announced the charges Monday following a two-year investigation. Morla, 39, has been a police officer for 13 years. She has been suspended with pay since the investigation commenced in late 2022, accor
A woman who admitted to drinking and who was driving well over twice the speed limit when she smashed into a golf cart, killing a bride who had just got married at a South Carolina beach, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison.
Kevin Desylva and Reah Palmer never imagined they would end up homeless. But after 32 years together, the couple found themselves trying anything to make it through each day."We've never experienced homelessness, we've never been around it," Desylva said. "Everything about it was new to us, the people, the atmosphere — it's rough."There was a time, he said, when the pair were living in Chipman area of what is now Grand Lake. Palmer was working three jobs, and Desylva stayed home to look after hi
The city's auditor general has uncovered a "kickback scheme" that resulted in the city paying inflated rents through housing allowance programs.The investigation, tabled at the city's audit committee on Monday, looked into a tip through the fraud and waste hotline that a city case worker "received kickback payments from a group of landlords in exchange for these landlords receiving more favourable rental rates under specific housing benefit programs administered by the City."Auditor general Nath
"Sending this with broken hearts & tears," the family of Jayna Lang shared in an update on Sunday, Dec. 1
Christopher Leroy Collings, 49, is set to die by lethal injection for the murder of 9-year-old Rowan Ford in the southwestern Missouri village of Stella.
Investigators were searching for the two large Malinois-mix dogs in hopes of also discovering their missing owner, a slain Oregon woman found dead on Saturday
"The door was shut in front of him at 9 years old," Princeton Jones' mother said, per KABC
HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia lawyer who had to be restrained by deputy sheriffs during a court appearance earlier this year has lost his appeal of a suspension following the bizarre incident.
Jamie Lee Komoroski reportedly plead guilty Monday to four charges stemming from the April 2023 crash that killed Samantha Miller on her wedding day
B.C.'s police oversight agency is investigating after a suspected carjacker was shot by police in East Vancouver early Sunday morning. Vancouver police say they were called out around 4 a.m. to the area of Prior and Milross streets when a security guard dialled 911 to report a man armed with a knife and broken glass bottle stealing his car. Police say the alleged carjacker fled in the stolen vehicle and made it to the intersection of Slocan Street and East 23rd Avenue before officers caught up w
An off-duty police officer witnessed Nehemiah Brown repeatedly punching the woman in the street.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Eight people are dead and two others are wounded after gunmen pulled up to a roadside stand in north-central Mexico and opened fire on customers and bystanders, authorities reported Sunday.
For 42 years, Steve's Music has operated in the same location on Rideau Street, steps away from the ByWard Market.But the store will soon be relocating to a new home in the city, after facing years of rising crime rates in the area."We can't stick around and hope for the best, because we've been doing it for the last few years," said store manager Daniel Sauvé, calling it a difficult but necessary decision.Steve's Music isn't moving for just "one reason," said Sauvé, citing instead the challenge
A smiling James Craig appears in an online video promoting his Colorado dental practice, saying his approach “begins with sincerely listening to the patient and wanting to find out more about where they’re coming from and what they’re looking for and what they want.”
Canada Post has presented the union representing some 55,000 striking postal workers with a framework to reach negotiated agreements, the corporation said.
The search for missing hiker Susan Lane-Fournier, 61, took a tragic turn after her body was found over the weekend in Welches, Oregon, an unincorporated community at the base of Mount Hood.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australian police seized a record 2.3 tons of cocaine and arrested 13 people in raids after the suspects' boat broke down off the coast of Queensland, authorities said Monday.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The president of the International Criminal Court lashed out on Monday at Russia for targeting its prosecutors and judges over the panel’s investigation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and slammed comments by a U.S. senator threatening the court.
GENEVA (AP) — Swiss prosecutors said a right-to-die activist was released Monday after more than two months in police custody over the reported first use of a so-called “suicide capsule,” after they ruled out the possibility of an intentional homicide.