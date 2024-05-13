Body found in Grand Canyon river believed to be man missing from wood raft, rangers say

A body found in Grand Canyon National Park is believed to belong to a missing man who took a wooden raft down a river, rangers say.

Rangers said they recovered the body after it was found in the Colorado River on Friday, May 10, according to a National Park Service May 13 news release.

Though the body has yet to be identified, rangers said they believe it is that of Thomas L. Robison, 58, of New Mexico.

A missing man and his dog may have taken a wooden raft down the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park, rangers say. Photo from Grand Canyon National Park

An initial search for Robinson began after his empty car was found at Lees Ferry in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area on April 21, rangers said in an April 24 news release, McClatchy News previously reported.

At the time, rangers said they believed Robinson tried to make his way down the Colorado River with his 11-year-old Welsh Corgi on a self-made raft.

A photo of Robinson’s wooden raft. Photo from Grand Canyon National Park

The Coconino County Medical Examiner will confirm the body’s identification, rangers said, adding an investigation is ongoing.

Lees Ferry, “a natural corridor between Utah and Arizona,” “is the only place within Glen Canyon where visitors can drive to the Colorado River in over 700 miles of canyon country, right up to the first rapid in the Grand Canyon,” according to the National Park Service.

