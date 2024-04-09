Body found at grass fire identified as Calgary man

The body of Kyle Schuiling, 33, of Calgary, was found after a grass fire near the Tsuut'ina First Nation on April 3. (RCMP - image credit)

RCMP are releasing the name and a picture of a Calgary man whose remains were discovered west of the city last week as investigators seek information from members of the public.

The Alberta RCMP's major crimes unit is investigating the death of Kyle Schuiling, 33, as a suspected homicide.

His body was found by members of the Tsuut'ina Nation Fire Department as they were extinguishing a grass fire in Rocky View County near Range Road 40 and Township Road 241 early in the morning of April 3.

An autopsy was performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary on April 4.

Anyone with information about Schuiling's death is asked to call the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000, or their local police.