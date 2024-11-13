Body found in harbour in search for missing man

Police searching for a 45-year-old man missing on the Isle of Man have confirmed a body has been found in Douglas Harbour.

It follows a five-day search operation for Lee Scott, who was from the island's capital and was last seen Friday morning.

The Isle of Man Constabulary said while formal identification was still to take place, it was "strongly believed" to be Mr Scott.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death was continuing and his family was being supported by officers, it said.

The body was recovered from the harbour by specialist personnel on Wednesday.

Police have asked people to "respect the family’s privacy and refrain from any further speculation".

