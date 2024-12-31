Body found in lake near Kenner boat launch
A Canadian man was arrested at Miami International Airport after attacking multiple people, including Transportation Security Administration officers. The TSA confirmed on Monday that the incident took place at 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 28 and involved both a supervisory transportation security officer and a transportation security officer, along with other travelers at the major transit hub in Miami, Florida. Cameron Dylan McDougall, 28, from Toronto, Canada, faces three counts of battery charges: battery on a police officer, one count of battery each on a person 65 or older, and a misdemeanor battery charge.
Marcus Fakana was with his parents in the United Arab Emirates from the end of August when a ‘holiday romance blossomed’.
Three people have been arrested after two stores were robbed on Monday night by thieves with hammers, Toronto police say.No one was reported injured in the robberies, which occurred minutes apart, according to police.In the first robbery, five people with hammers robbed a jewelry store in Fairview Mall, police said. Officers were called to the store at about 8:43 p.m. Const. Cindy Chung, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said in an email on Monday night that the store is Chow Tai Fook
In May, the Ford government announced auto theft had gotten so bad that it would bring in a harsh new penalty; convicted thieves would have their driver's licence suspended for 10 years."Driving is a privilege, not a right. If you're shameful enough to prey on other members of the community for your own reckless gain, you'll lose that privilege," Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said. But as of Dec. 10, the Ministry of the Attorney General confirmed Bill 197, which included the licence
The incident took place ion Sunday, Dec. 22, police say
STANTON, N.D. (AP) — The adult son of North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer was sentenced to serve 28 years in prison Monday in connection with a wild chase in which he fled from a hospital and drove into a deputy's vehicle, killing the deputy.
The six men allegedly pulled up to a job site where their rival was doing a paving job, police allege
Declan McDevitt and Peter Jones were able to catch Awalkhan Sultankhail while out on patrol.
Police said the unidentified human’s remains were discovered in Belleplain State Forest in New Jersey on Sunday, Dec. 22
Donald Trump has lost his bid to overturn a jury verdict that he sexually abused former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll. The federal appeals court ruling comes just a day after the president-elect hinted that he would seek retribution on Carroll for suing him over an alleged incident in a dressing room at Manhattan’s Bergdorf Goodman department store around 1996. Trump reposted a photograph of the writer on his Truth Social account with the sentence: “Should a woman go to jail for falsely acc
Charles and Matthew Edmonson's five sons are in “new living situations, where they are thriving,” an attorney said
A 34-year-old man is facing several charges after a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and trafficked in Vaughan, York Regional Police say.In a news release on Monday, police said they went to a home in the area of Steeles Avenue and Bathurst Street for a check welfare call on Boxing Day at about 2:50 p.m. When they arrived, they learned that the girl had been held against her will, sexually assaulted and was being trafficked for a sexual purpose.Police said the man met the girl at a shopping
A dangerous person alert issued for Calgary on Monday was cancelled after police found the suspect of a double homicide dead. The emergency alert was for Benedict Kaminski, 38, who police said was wanted in connection with the deaths of two people, believed to be his wife and her father.
The top prosecutor for the nation’s capital, who spearheaded the Justice Department’s (DOJ) investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, said Monday he will resign just days before President-elect Trump’s inauguration next month. U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves announced in a press release he will step down from the post…
Three men were sentenced to 17 years in prison for invading a Hamilton home, kidnapping resident Faqir Ali and shooting both his sons — killing one and injuring the other — in front of his wife and two daughters.At 2:43 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2021, John Bartley, Antoine Chambers and Gino McCall smashed the front door of the home on Glancaster Road in Mount Hope, startling the family awake and thrusting them into a "never-ending nightmare," Ali's wife Fauzia told the Ontario Superior Court of Justice
VANCOUVER — Police on Vancouver Island say an early morning report of a car in a ditch took a turn when they discovered the driver had been shot multiple times.
New rules governing impaired driving in New Brunswick come into effect on Jan. 1. The amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act give police two ways to deal with impaired drivers.Most will be diverted from the court system — thereby avoiding a criminal record — by using the new administrative penalty, known as the immediate roadside suspension.Under the new rules, penalties begin below the Criminal Code threshold of 0.08. Anyone whose blood-alcohol content is between 0.05 and 0.08 will have their lice
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An Argentine judge confirmed charges against five people in connection with the death of Liam Payne, a former member of musical group One Direction, and ordered preventive prison for two of them for having supplied him with drugs.
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A court in Serbia on Monday convicted the parents of a teenage boy who last year shot dead nine pupils and a school guard and wounded six more people in a school in central Belgrade.
