Body found near where Benton City teen disappeared during a weekend party

Search crews discovered a body in the Yakima River on Wednesday morning near where a Benton City teen disappeared over the weekend.

Benton County sheriff’s officials and volunteers had been searching for 18-year-old Gage Mercado since he went missing Saturday night during a party.

The body was found in the river near the site of the party’s bonfire at Horn Rapids Park, but officials have not confirmed that it was Mercado.

Coroner Bill Leach told the Herald about 1 p.m. that it will take about an hour to recover the body from the river.

More than 60 people, including 40 volunteers, had been conducting a grid search for Mercado on Wednesday over about 8 square miles of the remote county park.

Mercado was one of 50 to 60 people at the bonfire party near Higgins Field, the miniature aircraft airport at the park, Benton County Sgt. Horacio Gonzalez told the Herald.

Sometime around 10:30 p.m. friends noticed Mercado was missing, and investigators weren’t sure if he’d left the park.

The park covers more than 800 acres, including five miles of Yakima River waterfront, northeast of the small town of Benton City just west of the Tri-Cities.

Detectives interviewed many of the party’s attendees and followed up on tips they received in the past two days, Gonzalez told the Tri-City Herald.

They’d been conducting daily searches including using boats, drones, four-wheelers, four-wheel drive vehicles, horses and people on foot.

Benton County Fire District 2 brought a boat out to search along the shoreline.

Family and friends used social media to ask for help finding the Kiona-Benton City High School graduate.

One Facebook post said Mercado wasn’t the type to just disappear without contacting his family.