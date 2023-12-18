Body found in Norwich river identified as missing mother Gaynor Lord, police say

Gaynor Lord went missing on December 8 (PA Media)

A body found in the River Wensum in Norwich on Friday has been formally identified as missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord, police have said.

Ms Lord, 55, went missing on December 8, after she left work in Norwich city centre early, around 2.45pm.

Her belongings including clothing, her mobile phone, and jewellery, were discovered in Wensum Park later that evening. The park lies around 1.5 miles from her workplace at Jarrolds Department Store.

Ms Lord's coat was found in a river that runs through the park.

Major searches took place last week and on Friday morning - almost a week after she went missing - specialist underwater teams discovered her body.

Ms Lord was formally identified on Sunday, Norfolk Police confirmed on Monday. A formal inquest will take place in due course.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, but they do not believe her death to be suspicious.

"A Home Office post-mortem examination carried out on Saturday found no indications of any third-party involvement and the death is not being treated as suspicious," Norfolk Police said.

"While the Home Office Pathologist awaits the results of the toxicology before formally confirming cause of death, early indications are consistent with drowning."

A friend of Ms Lord, Julie Butcher, previously said she had been “upbeat and happy” and talking about Christmas when they met up days before she disappeared.

Julie Butcher said her friend seemed “fine” when they last met on December 5.

“We were talking. She was a bit busy but we were talking about Christmas and she seemed fine, no different to the usual Gaynor. She was quite upbeat and happy,” Ms Butcher told the BBC.

Ms Butcher told the broadcaster she spoke to her friend at 2.15pm on the day she went missing, but had to cut the call short to speak to a client.

She said she received another call form Ms Lord at 4.15pm but it "sounded like a pocket call - I could hear movement in her pocket".Norfolk Police previously said they had not been able to establish Ms Lord's state of mind when she went missing with "any degree of confidence".