Body found in pond near popular shopping mall, Lexington County sheriff says

There was a large law enforcement presence close to a popular Midlands shopping mall Tuesday night after a body was discovered in a nearby pond, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

At 6:15 p.m., the sheriff’s department reported a body was found in a pond in the 200 block of Crossbow Drive. That’s in a portion of Columbia that’s in Lexington County, near Columbiana Centre and the popular Harbison shopping and dining district.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim, or released a cause of death.

A dive team was among the members of the sheriff’s department in the neighborhood, according to the sheriff’s department.

Information about how long deputies were on the scene was not available, but the sheriff’s department warned residents to expect that law enforcement personnel and vehicles would be in the neighborhood for much of the night.

On Wednesday, Capt. Adam Myrick told The State that the sheriff’s department’s work on the case is continuing.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.