Body found on railroad tracks in Cowley County. Officials seek autopsy to learn identity

Authorities in Cowley County are working to identify a body found Sunday near K-15 and U.S. 77 highways.

The body was discovered on railroad tracks by an employee of BNSF railroad, the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday. Deputies were dispatched to the site, which is west of the highway junction, around 2:30 p.m.

“An autopsy has been requested by the Coroner at the Kansas Forensic Science Center to identify the remains,” the release said. “This case is still under investigation by the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office.”

No other information was released Monday morning, including the person’s gender or approximate age.

Cowley County is southeast of Wichita.

