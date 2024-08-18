Body found in river

Latest Stories
- Global News
Parks Canada aerial footage shows Jasper wildfire damage
Aerial footage from a drone shows the damage caused by wildfires in Jasper, Alta. The footage was provided by Parks Canada.
- The Canadian Press
B.C. woman arrested after 'racially offensive' social media content: RCMP
CHILLIWACK, B.C. — A Chilliwack, B.C., woman has been arrested over what police are describing as racially offensive content she shared via social media.
- PA Media: UK News
Personal trainer jailed for rape of 18-year-old client he groomed with partner
A prosecutor said the couple worked together to ‘systematically plan and execute the rape of a young woman who trusted them’.
- People
Ind. Man Kills Wife, Injures Their 2 Teenage Daughters Before Turning Gun on Himself
A 43-year-old former Indianapolis police officer killed his wife, 41, and shot his two daughters in what investigators say was a murder-suicide
- CBC
Niagara police get to root of Welland, Ont., tree carving mystery, make arrest
The tree carver of Welland, Ont., has been caught, Niagara police say.A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000 for chiseling detailed faces into the trunks of seven living trees, said Const. Michael Malachowsky with the Niagara Regional Police Service. The man was also charged on Monday for failing to comply with a bail condition in an unrelated case, Malachowsky said in an email. He is being held in jail until a bailing hearing next week. The police investigation beg
- CBC
Man wanted for murder of Good Samaritan was a 'danger' to community, police: parole docs
One of the Edmonton men accused of murdering a Good Samaritan last week in a violent carjacking east of Calgary had just finished serving a prison sentence during which he was denied parole because of the danger he presented to the community and law enforcement, newly released documents show.Elijah Blake Strawberry, 28, is wanted on second-degree murder warrants after Colin Hough, 45, was fatally shot at a rural intersection near Chestermere. In June, Strawberry finished serving a prison sentenc
- The Canadian Press
Jacob Hoggard now behind bars after appeal dismissed, lawyer says
TORONTO — Jacob Hoggard began serving his sentence Friday after Ontario's top court dismissed the Hedley frontman's appeal of his sexual assault conviction.
- CBC
Most Pusateri's locations to shutter amid bankruptcy filings
High-end Toronto grocer Pusateri's Fine Foods is consolidating its operations into one location and shuttering all other branches after filing for bankruptcy earlier this week.According to the appointed insolvency trustee, Albert Gelman Inc., the grocer filed assignments in bankruptcy Tuesday for its locations in Bayview Village, Yorkville, Little Italy and Pusateri's Kitchen in North York, which operates as the warehouse and kitchen supplying in-house branded products to other branches.CBC Toro
- LA Times
'Kill him!': Video shows disturbing attack on deputy, fatal shooting in Riverside
New video shows a dramatic fight between a Riverside County sheriff's deputy and a man and woman before the deputy fatally shoots the woman.
- People
Indictment Accuses Dentist of Attempting Sex Abuse with Mom and Her Daughter, 8: 'Sooo Love to Be a Part of That'
Dr. Jason Atha, a dentist in Boulder, Colo., has been charged with attempted enticement of a minor in connection with the undercover sex sting
- The Weather Network - Video
Tornado leaves semi truck flipped on the 401, damage on the ground
Video caught a tornado reaching the ground near Kitchener, Ontario on Saturday with at least one tractor-trailer being blown over on Highway 401 and damage seen in several communities.
- CNN
White woman found guilty of manslaughter with a firearm for fatally shooting Black neighbor amid dispute over kids playing
A Florida jury on Friday found a 60-year-old White woman guilty of manslaughter with a firearm for fatally shooting an unarmed Black mother during an ongoing dispute over children playing near her home.
- BuzzFeed
23 Shocking Stories And Confessions About What American Women's Lives Were Like Before The Women's Rights Movement
"I had to have a male cosigner just for a checking account pre-1974."
- ABC News
Susan Lorincz, woman who fatally shot neighbor Ajike Owens through door, found guilty
Susan Lorincz, the Florida woman who fatally shot her neighbor Ajike "AJ" Owens through a closed door in June 2023, was found guilty Friday of first-degree felony manslaughter with a firearm. Judge Robert Hodges instructed Lorincz that she would be held in the Marion County jail without bond until her sentencing. Lorincz appeared to shrug her shoulders before she left the courtroom with correctional officers.
- CNN
New Zealand to extradite internet mogul Kim Dotcom to the US
New Zealand is set to extradite internet mogul Kim Dotcom to the United States after the country’s justice minister gave the green light on Thursday.
- Hello!
Queen Camilla's incredible act of generosity following UK riots – revealed
Queen Camilla showed off her generosity after library in Liverpool was gutted with fire following riots sparked by the Southport stabbings
- NextShark
Funeral held for Angelica Bravo as search for her missing children hits 5-week mark
The family of Angelica Bravo, a 28-year-old mother from Sacramento County, held her funeral at St. Mary’s Cemetery on Tuesday along with dozens of community members after she was found dead in the home of her ex-boyfriend, Camron Lee, on July 8. The cause of her death is still undetermined, and while Lee is not labeled a suspect by the Sacramento Police Department, he is believed to have taken Bravo’s two young children, Athena, 4, and Mateo, 2, who remain missing over five weeks later. Lee also has not been able to be located since Bravo’s death.
- People
Calif. Mom Mauled to Death by Dogs as Police Find 25 Great Danes ‘Running Loose’ Nearby
Davina Corbin was attacked by dogs in the early morning hours of Aug. 8
- The Canadian Press
Newlyweds and bride's mother killed in crash after semitruck overturns in Colorado
DENVER (AP) — A newlywed couple and the bride's mother were killed in a crash after a semitruck overturned on Interstate 70 west of Denver, spilling its cargo of large plastic tubes, just days after the wedding, family members said.
- The Canadian Press
What to know as India's medics and women protest the rape and killing of a doctor
NEW DELHI (AP) — India's medical workers began a countrywide strike Saturday to protest the rape and killing of a trainee doctor at a state-run hospital in the eastern West Bengal state.