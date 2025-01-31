Body found in River Dee amid search for two missing sisters

A body has been recovered from a river near where two missing sisters were last seen in Aberdeen.

Henrietta and Eliza Huszti, 32, part of a set of triplets who moved to Scotland from Hungary, were last seen at 2am near the River Dee in the city on January 7.

A huge missing persons search was launched, amid fears for their safety in freezing weather conditions.

On Friday just before 8am, police were alerted to a body seen in the river and it was recovered from the water.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti went missing on January 7 (Police Scotland/PA)

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of the body of a person seen in the River Dee near Queen Elizabeth Bridge in Aberdeen around 7.55am on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The body has been recovered from the water and inquiries are ongoing.”

The force said inquiries are at an early stage and identification is yet to take place.

Police treated the investigation as a missing persons inquiry rather than a criminal probe, and previously revealed that the day before the sisters vanished, they had visited the Queen Elizabeth Bridge.

Superintendent David Howieson said a theory was they had “entered the water for reasons unknown”.

Police revealed the sisters had notified their landlady they would not be returning to their rented flat in the early hours of the day they went missing.

A police operation under way near the River Dee, and the Queen Elizabeth Bridge, in Aberdeen on Friday (Michal Wachucik/PA)

However their brother Jozsef said they had spoken to their mother on the previous Saturday, and did not mention ending their tenancy.

Mr Howieson previously said: “There was an indication from the person from whom they rent a flat who had concerns that they left the flat and indicated they intended to move.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A text message was sent from Henrietta’s mobile phone to their landlady at 2.12am on January 7, from the area of Victoria Bridge, indicating they would not be returning to the flat.

The phone was then disconnected from the network and has not been active since, police said.

The following day, the sisters’ personal belongings were found in the flat and the landlady reported her concerns to police.

Police divers have been searching the river and harbour during the search for the sisters (Andrew Milligan/PA)

However in an interview with the BBC, the sisters’ brother Jozsef said they did not inform their relatives of this decision – including during a phone call they had with their mother on the Saturday before their disappearance.

He said: “They wrote a message to their landlady that they wanted to immediately end their tenancy agreement. We didn’t have any information about that.

“So that’s the strange thing, that the girls didn’t tell us anything about that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They never mentioned any such plan.”

One week into the investigation, Mr Howieson said: “There’s nothing we’ve found that suggests criminality or suspicious circumstances.

“They may have come to harm. That has to be a theory in terms of access to the river. But what we don’t have is any indication that a third party has been involved.”