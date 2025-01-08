Body found in search for British hikers who went missing in the Dolomites

A body has been found in the search for two missing British hikers who went missing in the Dolomites, Italy's alpine rescue has said.

Aziz Ziriat, 36, and Samuel Harris, 35, from London, were hiking but had not been heard from since 1 January and did not check in for their flight home on Monday.

Their last known location was near a mountain hut called Casina Dosson, close to the town of Tione Di Trento, near Riva Del Garda, on Lake Garda.

A spokesperson for Italy's CNSAS (The National Alpine Cliff And Cave Rescue Corps) said ground teams found a body in the area of Passo di Conca "sadly deceased, buried under the snow".

The rescue teams had been searching the area after tracking a "phone of one of the two mountaineers".

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the incident, the spokesperson said.

The organisation confirmed a search for the second mountaineer would continue "on the ground".

The families of both men, who have travelled to Italy, had been informed and were being supported by experts.

The backpacks and equipment of the two British climbers were found at the Malga Dosson bivouac, in Val San Valentino, amid "improved weather conditions" on Wednesday, officials said.

Around 30 rescuers have been focusing the latest search on "two specific areas".

This week's efforts have been hampered by the changing conditions amid warnings of dense fog and snow avalanches.

Fresh heavy snowfall has also fallen throughout the valleys of the Adamello mountain range.

A close friend of the hikers said helicopters have been "searching two specific locations - two refuge huts".

Joe Stone added: "They are experienced hikers and they go a couple of times a year.

"It wasn't surprising that they had no (phone) signal as they like going off the grid.

"Alarm bells were raised though when they didn't turn up for their flight on 6 January."

Various appeals have been launched to help find the men, including by Crystal Palace Football Club, where Mr Ziriat works.

Mr Stone added: "The response from the local authorities has been fantastic and people from all walks of life have been trying to help, both in Italy and in the UK."