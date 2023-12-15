Body found in search for missing Norwich woman Gaynor Lord
A body has been found in the search for Gaynor Lord, the 55-year-old woman who went missing after leaving work in Norwich last Friday afternoon, Norfolk police have said.
Although the body has not been formally identified, Lord’s family have been informed, police said. “They continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”
Two members of the dive team could be seen recovering the body from the river in Norwich on Friday morning after marking the area of water with an orange buoy.
Officers previously said there was a “high probability” that Lord went into the River Wensum in Norwich, where a search was being conducted by the specialist dive team.
At about 12pm, officers could be seen recovering a body from the river in a black bag.
The discovery came after the orange buoy was positioned about 100 metres downstream from where the focus of the search had been the day before.
In a short statement, the force said: “Police searching for missing Norwich woman Gaynor Lord can confirm a body has been found in the River Wensum. The body was found in the river by underwater search teams this morning and has now been recovered from the water.”
Lord was last seen leaving her job at Jarrolds department store earlier than scheduled last Friday, and was seen on CCTV visiting the nearby cathedral grounds before making her way towards a park.
A member of the public found a number of Lord’s belongings, including clothing, a mobile phone, glasses and jewellery scattered through Wensum Park on Friday evening.
Police previously said they had no concerns about any third-party involvement.
