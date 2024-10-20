Body found in search for man in his 60s after row boat capsized in River Thames

A body has been pulled from the River Thames in the search for a man in his 60s who went missing after a rowing boat capsized.

The Weybridge Rowing Club member was the only person unaccounted for when six people went into the water on a stretch of the river at Sunbury Lock, in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, on Friday 11 October.

Surrey Police said specialist search teams recovered a man's body near Sunbury Weir on Sunday.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and formal identification is yet to take place.

Read more on Sky News:

Outpouring of support as Sir Chris Hoy reveals his cancer is terminal

Liam Payne fans comfort one another at London vigil

But the family of the missing man have been informed and are being supported by a specialist officer, the force said.

Andy Jenkins, Chief Inspector for North Surrey, said: "Throughout this tragic incident we have been in close contact with the man's family to offer them support and information during this incredibly difficult time.

"Our thoughts remain with them, and we ask that their privacy is respected while they come to terms with their loss."

An investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of the man's death.