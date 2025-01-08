Body found in search for missing British hikers in northern Italy believed to be Samuel Harris

The charity that one of the British hikers missing in northern Italy worked for has said it is "aware of reports the body of Sam Harris has been recovered".

The Crystal Palace Football Club charity, Palace for Life, said it was "devastated to receive this news" and its "thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his loved ones".

They said no further information was available on the whereabouts of his friend Aziz Ziriat.

Mr Harris, 35, was hiking in the Dolomites with Mr Ziriat, 36, but the pair had not been heard from since 1 January.

Both of the men, who are from London, did not check in for their flight home on Monday.

Their last known location was near a mountain hut called Casina Dosson, close to the town of Tione Di Trento, near Riva Del Garda, on Lake Garda.

Italy's CNSAS (The National Alpine Cliff And Cave Rescue Corps) said ground teams found Mr Harris's body "beneath the snow, at the base of a rock face, at the foot of the southern wall of Care Alto".

Rescue teams had been searching the area after tracking a "phone of one of the two mountaineers".

It added that while the investigation into his death is ongoing, "it is possible that the climber fell from above".

Searches for Mr Ziriat were suspended this afternoon due to worsening weather conditions, the organisation said.

