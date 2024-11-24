Body found in search for missing dog walker as Storm Bert sparks flooding in Wales

A body has been found in the search for a dog walker who went missing in floodwater as Storm Bert continued to cause disruption across the UK.

The second named storm of the season has brought more than 80% of November’s average monthly rainfall in less than 48 hours, with more than 100 flood warnings still in place in England, Scotland and Wales.

North Wales Police said a body had been found in the area of Gower Road, Trefiw, in north-west Wales near the Afon Conwy river, where 75-year-old Brian Perry went missing on Saturday while walking his dog.

The body has not been formally identified but Mr Perry’s family has been informed.

In a statement on Facebook on Sunday afternoon, Chief Inspector Simon Kneale of North Wales Police said: “I would like to thank the efforts of all agencies involved in the searches in very difficult conditions and for the local community who supported the teams in the area.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time and they have asked that their privacy is respected.”

A major incident has been declared in South Wales, which has been one of the worst-hit areas with 80% of a month’s rain falling in less than 48 hours.

Dozens of homes, businesses and a number of schools have been affected by flooding in the area.

Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, South Wales Fire and Rescue, Natural Resources Wales and South Wales Police have declared a major incident for the borough.

The council said “significant” flooding has taken place with the “impact looking to be more significant than the severe impact experienced during Storm Dennis” in 2020.

Rest centres have been set up for residents impacted at Pontypridd Library, Ystrad Sports Centre, Sobell Leisure Centre and Cynon Valley Indoor Bowls Centre.

Firefighters have begun to pump water out of Sion Street in the town, where several homes have been flooded.

Since the storm began in the early hours of Saturday, 149mm of rain has fallen in Tyn-Y-Waun in Mid Glamorgan, Wales.

On average, the area sees 180mm of rain in the whole of November, Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said.

In England, 135.7mm of rain has been recorded from the beginning of the storm until 11am on Sunday in White Barrow in Devon, which is around half of the total rainfall typical in November.

Severe flooding blocked railway lines between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury on Sunday morning but all lines have now reopened.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Significant river and surface water flooding is possible in parts of England on Sunday, especially in the South West, the West Midlands, and the Calder Valley in the North of England due to heavy rain and recent snowmelt.

“Minor impacts are possible more widely across England, which may continue in places until Tuesday.

“Environment Agency teams are out on the ground, taking action to reduce the impact of flooding and will support local authorities in their response.”

People are being told to stay away from swollen rivers and urged not to drive through flood water.

West Midlands Fire Service said its crews rescued a person trapped in a car stranded in floodwater in Walsall on Sunday morning.

The storm is continuing to cause disruption across the UK this afternoon and wind warnings remain in place with gusts of up to 70mph forecast for exposed areas.

As windy conditions persist, some attractions have been closed. Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland is closed on Sunday and all of London’s Royal Parks, including Greenwich Park and Primrose Hill, are shut.

The Met Office issued a fourth wind warning for the UK on Sunday morning, which covers central and eastern parts of England from until 9pm.

The national weather service has warned of very strong winds on Sunday which it says are likely to bring disruption to transport, and dangerous coastal and marine conditions.

Greater Anglia, which operates trains from London Liverpool Street to Stanstead Airport, cancelled 52 services on Sunday afternoon as fallen trees damaged the railway’s overhead electric wires.