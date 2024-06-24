Body found in search for missing hiker on Black Mountain
A body believed to be that of a 50-year-old woman who disappeared during a fundraiser hike on Black Mountain was discovered Monday morning, San Diego Police said.
A body believed to be that of a 50-year-old woman who disappeared during a fundraiser hike on Black Mountain was discovered Monday morning, San Diego Police said.
The first weekend of summer brought a tragic yet familiar pattern for American cities wracked by gun violence as mass shootings left dozens dead or wounded at a party in Alabama, an entertainment district in Ohio and a grocery store in Arkansas.
Warning: This story contains details of an alleged sexual encounter.A Brantford, Ont-area social worker whose clients include first responders dealing with trauma faces allegations of professional misconduct and sexual abuse after an investigation by the professional college.Laura Dowler is accused of alleged incidents over a four-year period, the Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers (OCSWSSW) says in a report following its months-long investigation.The college alleges Do
Lakrisha Isaac was sentenced to five years in prison
Police believe Olin Johnson, 57, fatally shot wife Kerilyn Johnson, 52, before turning the gun on himself
Nicole Virzi is charged with criminal homicide
The Rahimi decision has implications that go beyond a single defendant or a single law.
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in a mass shooting that left two men dead and three others injured earlier this month, Toronto police say.The accused has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder, homicide Det.-Sgt. Phillip Campbell told reporters at a news conference Monday afternoon. Campbell said the teen was arrested the day after the shooting and charged on Monday after a stolen vehicle investigation. He was scheduled to appear
Five men approached the family in their garage, forced them into their home and "put a knife and fork on top of the stove and heated it up," local authorities said
A teenager plunged 60ft down a sheer cliff while having his photo taken by a friend. A 999 call reported that the boy had fallen from the cliffs at Old Harry Rocks in Dorset. Ian Brown, station officer for Swanage Coastguard, told Somerset Live the accident happened on Thursday as the boy was having his photo taken by the cliff edge.
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — In a case that has sparked widespread public outrage, a court in Cambodia formally charged a real estate entrepreneur who held a royally bestowed title with the premeditated murder of a young couple in the capital Phnom Penh.
A fight between two Myrtle Beach area men led to one of them cutting the other’s nose with a Japanese sword. The fight started over a kiss.
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A protester arrested at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., appeared surprised when police told him he was being charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Callie Weems was reveling in her new role as a mom in the months before a gunman in Arkansas fatally shot her at a grocery store.
CORRECTION: A May fundraising email by former President Trump’s campaign mentioned him being “tortured” in the Fulton County jail. Due to an editing error, a previous version of this story included incorrect information. Former President Trump’s campaign in a Monday fundraising email criticized his treatment at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, saying he was…
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from Josh Duggar, a former reality television star convicted of downloading child sexual abuse images. Duggar was on the TLC show “19 Kids and Counting" with his large family before his 2021 conviction. Federal authorities investigated after police in Little Rock, Arkansas, found child sexual abuse material was being shared by a computer traced to him.
MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A New York man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities said he tried to drown two young children at a Connecticut beach over the weekend.
MOSCOW (AP) — More than 15 police officers and several civilians, including an Orthodox priest, were killed by armed militants in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan on Sunday, its governor Sergei Melikov said in a video statement early Monday.
After reevaluating Gonzales, psychiatrist Dr. Edward Gripon wrote that he “does not pose a threat of future danger to society."
TORONTO — A fourth teen accused in the fatal stabbing of a Toronto homeless man has pleaded guilty.
VAUGHAN, Ont. — A 41-year-old man is facing murder charges in an alleged quadruple shooting north of Toronto that killed two people, including a two-year-old boy. York Regional Police say they were called to a home in Vaughan, Ont., on Friday morning and found four people inside who appeared to have been shot. Police originally said one person was killed, but issued a release on Saturday saying both 40-year-old Thi Trang Do and two-year-old Marcus Vu have died. They say the other two people inju