Body found in search for missing London hikers who disappeared in Italy

Aziz Ziriat and Samuel Harris have been reported missing in the Dolomites (Handout)

A body has been found in the search for two British men who haven’t been heard from since New Year’s Day, Italian authorities have confirmed.

Italy’s alpine rescue service revealed on Wednesday they had found an “unfortunately lifeless” body “buried under the snow" in a high-altitude area in the Dolomites.

The two men from London - Aziz Ziriat, 36, and Samuel Harris, 35 - were last seen in San Valentino Valley as they kicked off the new year with a trek through the snowy Italian mountains.

Prior to their disappearance, the experienced hikers shared videos with friends in which they spoke about scaling 3,000m peaks in the wilderness.

British hikers Aziz Ziriat (left) and Sam Harris (Family Handout/PA) (PA Media)

A search and rescue team was then put together after the pair failed to make their return flight to the UK on Monday.

Friends and family also raised the alarm, sharing messages on social media and calling for help in locating the missing men.

Rescuers searching for two British hikers missing on the Adamello mountain of the Italian Alps (AP)

Earlier searches by teams from Alpine Rescue, Guardia di Finanza Rescue, Carabinri and the local fire brigade had faced challenges due to severe weather conditions in the Dolomites.

On Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the search and rescue mission said: “The weather was bad today, so it was unsafe to go to high altitudes on foot and the helicopter wasn’t able to fly over the area.”

“Fine weather is expected tomorrow, so they should be able to use the helicopter, which has an electronic scanner able to pick up a signal from electronic devices.”

Local authorities have now confirmed that a body had been found more than 2,600m up the mountain and an investigation into the incident is underway.

The discovery of the body came shortly after rescuers found the duo’s backpacks, sleeping bags and belongings at the Malga Dosson refuge where they were believed to have been staying.

It’s been reported that rescuers were able to locate the body after tracing a signal from one of the men’s mobile phones.

The search continues, with teams on foot and sniffer dogs scouring the nearby area for further signs of the hikers.