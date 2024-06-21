Body found in search for missing teacher

Police searching for a missing school teacher in Norwich have found a body.

Anthony Hill, 37, left his address on Plumstead Road East at about 07:45 BST on Monday before CCTV showed him at a Co-op store on Sprowston Road at about 09:58.

Officers confirmed a body had been found in an area off Heathgate shortly before 20:00 on Thursday and the force said the death was not believed to be suspicious.

Formal identification had yet to take place, but Mr Hill's family had been informed, police said.

On Thursday, his wife Kayleigh Hill had said it was "reassuring" that so many people had helped with the search, which had been concentrated on the area around Mousehold Heath.

Money-saving expert Martin Lewis had spoken of his devastation at the disappearance of Mr Hill, who had worked with him before pursuing a career in teaching and moving to Norwich.

