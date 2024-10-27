Body found in search for missing woman, 49

Police believe Joanne Jones headed on to Graigwen Road, Pontypridd, in the direction of Llanwonno Forest before she went missing [Family Photo]

A body has been found during an investigation into the disappearance of a 49-year-old woman who went missing six days ago.

Joanne Jones was last seen at 09:45 BST on Monday in Vale Gardens, Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, prompting a search by police and the wider community.

South Wales Police confirmed on Saturday night that a body had been discovered but that formal identification has yet to take place. Mrs Jones' family and the coroner have been informed.

"We thank the local community for all their assistance," said the force.

CCTV footage shared by police showed Joanne Jones was last seen wearing a dark green coat, black rucksack, leggings, and walking boots [South Wales Police]

Police called in mountain rescue volunteers, specialist search dogs and drones as part of the search for Mrs Jones.

Missing person flyers were also circulated to local dog walkers and hikers.

Members of the community also joined the search, with some scouring nearby Llanwonno Forest after police said they believed Mrs Jones had headed in its direction after being seen on Graigwen Road.

Chief Insp Matt Rowlands had urged those volunteering to search to take care of the "terrain and conditions" so as not to put themselves in danger.

"I understand how distressing this is for Joanne’s family and friends, and we are grateful for the ongoing support offered by the local community over the past few days," he said at the time.