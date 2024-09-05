A body is found and a South Carolina coroner calls the death a homicide

A man’s body was found at a South Carolina home Wednesday night, and the death was called a homicide, according to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.

The victim was 43-year-old Greenwood resident Demetrous Childs, Coroner Sonny Cox said in a news release.

Cox said his office was called to a home at the corner of Cokesbury Street and Durst Avenue, where Childs was found dead. That’s about 1.5 miles from what the coroner’s office said was Childs’ residence.

Childs’ cause of death has not been released, but the coroner’s office listed Cokesbury Street as the location where he died at 7:34 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Sept. 25, according to the release.

Information about the homicide was not available, but the death is being investigated by the coroner’s office and the Greenwood Police Department.

No arrests have been reported by police.