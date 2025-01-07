Body found in Spain believed to be missing Belfast man John George

A body has been found in Spain and is believed to be that of missing Belfast man John George.

The 37-year-old had been holidaying in Alicante and was reported missing after he failed to board his flight home to Northern Ireland on December 18.

Mr George, a father-of-two, was last in touch with his family four days previously.

Mr George’s family and friends have travelled to Spain to help search efforts and made pleas for any information about his whereabouts.

Parents Billy and Sharon, brother Darren, and sisters Courtney and Caitlin – along with up to 50 friends and wider family from Northern Ireland were involved in the wide-scale operation.

Police in Northern Ireland have been aiding their Spanish counterparts with their investigation and had issued appeals for information that could locate Mr George.