Body found in wheel well of United plane after landing in Hawaii

Madeline Halpert - BBC News, New York
·1 min read
A United Airlines plane flies in the air
United Airlines has not identified the deceased person [Getty Images]

A body was found in the landing gear compartment, also known as the wheel well, of a United Airlines plane after it landed in Hawaii on Christmas Eve, the company said.

Flight 202 departed from Chicago's O'Hare airport on Tuesday morning and landed at Maui's Kahului airport in the afternoon.

A United Airlines said it remained unclear how or when the person got into the landing gear, which it said was only accessible from the outside of the Boeing 787-10 aircraft.

The company said it was working with law enforcement authorities on an investigation.

The deceased person has not been named.

In a statement, the police department told Hawaii News Now that it was conducting an investigation "regarding a deceased individual discovered on an incoming flight from the mainland this afternoon. At this time, no further details are available".

The BBC has contacted the Maui Police Department for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

