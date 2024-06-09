Body of Michael Mosley was found only 80 feet from where his children had searched for him

Police attend the scene near Agia Marina, Symi, where the body of the television doctor was found - Jeff Gilbert Photography

The body of Michael Mosley, the television doctor, was found barely 80 feet from where a group of volunteers, thought to include his children, had attempted to retrace his suspected route.

Dr Mosley’s four grown-up children, Alex, Jack, Dan and Kate, had flown out to the Greek island of Symi to join the search and to support their mother, Clare Bailey Mosley.

The group flew from the UK via Rhodes before boarding a ferry to Symi on Friday evening.

Manolis Tsiboukas, the co-ordinator of civil alert in Greece, said on Saturday that he had spoken to them, and that they had been in touch with volunteers and police and wanted to join the search.

‘Stressing so much for their father’

“They are stressing so much for their father, they want to find him as soon as possible,” he said.

The children are believed to have joined the rescue effort on Saturday morning, combing the rocky paths around Agia Marina.

By then, the search operation had shifted from the coastal town of Pedi and expanded into the Vroulias mountains, on the north coast of the island.

It came after Dr Mosley was captured on CCTV appearing to embark upon a treacherous mountainous path heading out of the village of Pedi in the wrong direction.

CCTV captured footage of Michael Mosley appearing to embark upon a treacherous mountainous path before he disappeared - Dan Murdoch/BBC

As Dr Bailey Mosley remained in close contact with the authorities and ensured she was on hand to view potential sightings on CCTV, at least two of the children were understood to have set off on foot as part of a larger group.

The search effort took them to the rocky path that circumvents a popular beach bar at Agia Marina.

A chain-link fence separates the bar from an area known as the Abyss, a water-filled “bottomless” cave and a network of tunnels that for a time was the focus of the operation.

At around 10.30am local time on Sunday, Dr Mosley’s body was found in the shade of a wall, not far from the fence and barely 80 feet from where the search group is thought to have walked.

The body of the television doctor was found in the shade of a wall near where a group of volunteers had already searched - Panormitis Chatzigiannakis/Reuters

Antonis Mystiloglou, a cameraman for ERT, the state television broadcaster, who was also on the boat that discovered the body, said he had still been holding his bag in one hand.

In a statement released several hours later, Dr Bailey Mosley, a GP and cookery writer, described the search for her missing husband as “the longest and most unbearable days for myself and my children”.

She said: “It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband.

“We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together. I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days.”

Dr Bailey Mosley added: “We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team. Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special.”

Police at Agia Marina, around which an extensive search for the missing doctor had been carried out on land and sea - Jeff Gilbert Photography

The confirmation that Dr Mosley had died triggered a wave of tributes.

Mimi Spencer, who co-authored The Fast Diet with Dr Mosley, told BBC Radio 4: “In person he was very much the sort of figure that you would see on television: immediately likeable, genuinely funny, enthusiastic, he had this innate enthusiasm about life and he was always very generous with his time.

“He had a brilliant line in tangential anecdote, which comes out of his broadcasting as well, that his mind would go down rabbit holes and come out with fantastic snippets of information, and talking to him in person was much like that – you never quite knew where you were going to arrive, but the journey was always fascinating.”

She said Dr Mosley “used himself as a human guinea pig”, and that he was “fascinated by the science of it”.

‘Genuinely lovely man’

Brian Cox, the physicist and television presenter, described him as a “genuinely lovely man” who had helped him when he started his television career.

“He was such an important figure both on and off screen in the BBC science unit, and as a mentor to many of us when we started out in science presenting,” he said.

Anna Bond, the managing director of Octopus Publishing Group, which has published books by Dr Mosley and his wife, said it was devastated by the news.

“A talented TV presenter and producer, he dedicated his time to educating and empowering millions across the world to live longer, healthier lives and his powerful legacy is a gift that will live on as viewers, listeners and readers continue to enjoy a better quality of life via his books and his journalism, TV programmes, the Fast 800 community and his BBC podcast, Just One Thing,” she said.

“A brilliant, warm, funny and kind man, Michael will be so greatly missed.”