Body of missing boater recovered from Brevard County lake after extensive search, FWC says
Body of missing boater recovered from Brevard County lake after extensive search, FWC says
Body of missing boater recovered from Brevard County lake after extensive search, FWC says
A woman has been arrested over a social media video allegedly showing a member of prison staff having sex with an inmate in a jail cell. Scotland Yard said it launched an investigation on Friday "after officers were made aware of a video allegedly filmed inside HMP Wandsworth". It added a woman was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office the same day and taken into police custody.
Arzo survived a suicide attempt but now faces a new threat that could send her family – and millions like them – back to Afghanistan and a life that has become so intolerable for women and girls that some would rather die.
NEW YORK (AP) — Video released late Saturday shows an officer in upstate New York fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy who had been tackled to the ground after he ran from police and pointed a replica handgun at them.
Here are new Washington state laws that take effect July 1.
Dr. Brian Nadler, who formerly practised at a hospital in Hawkesbury, Ont., and is facing eight charges in connection to the deaths of four patients, is expected to be acquitted on Tuesday, according to both Crown and defence counsel.Brian Greenspan said Saturday that his client will likely be acquitted of all eight charges against him — four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of criminal negligence causing death — on the first day of what was supposed to be a five-week trial in Ottaw
Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi tells CNN’s Dana Bash that “if we’re just talking about mental acuity, let’s be fair about it.”
Conner Kobold is charged with the murder of his mother, Shanelle Burns
"What really sucked was when my mom told one of my aunts, she found out that not only did everyone else know, but they'd agreed not to tell my mother for going on 60 years now."
Alberta's main police oversight agency is investigating a police shooting that killed a 28-year-old man in northeast Edmonton Saturday night, police say.An Edmonton police officer shot the man in the Fraser neighbourhood after a "confrontation" occurred, police said in a news release issued early Sunday morning.Patrol officers were dispatched to the northeast edge of the city shortly before 9:30 p.m. An impaired driver reportedly rolled over their vehicle near 153rd Avenue and Anthony Henday Dri
A scandal has rocked Canadian hockey and led to multiple investigations of several players who were on the nation's gold medal-winning 2018 world junior team, including some who have moved on to the NHL.
The 19-year-old, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared after setting off to walk back to his accommodation on the holiday island on June 17.
A man who impersonated an officer with the NYPD last Sunday and pepper-sprayed a tourist has been identified as an former convict who previously spent six years in prison.
Rescued Israeli hostage Noa Argamani has spoken out about her ordeal publicly for the first time since her rescue, saying in a video message that her biggest concern during captivity was for her parents.
Police tape surrounded a section of a Lloydminster, Sask., campground, blocking off debris and two damaged RVs on Saturday evening — one of which had front-ended a tree.The scene resulted from a man stealing an occupied RV Saturday evening, charging it toward an RCMP officer, then crashing the vehicle before being arrested. The incident injured "several" civilians and the officer, according to a Alberta RCMP news release issued Saturday night.Shortly before 7:15 p.m. Saturday, a member of the Ll
“He had a severe sharkbite to his forearm here, lost a lot of blood. He was bleeding pretty bad," Nassau County Sheriff's Office said
The mother has since been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse by willful act causing serious injury
A strike by WestJet plane mechanics forced the airline to cancel hundreds more flights on Sunday, upending the plans of roughly 110,000 travellers over the Canada Day long weekend and prompting the carrier to demand action from the federal government.
RCMP are investigating after an officer was involved in a shooting Saturday night in a community on the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Jewish ultra-Orthodox men clashed with Israeli police in central Jerusalem on Sunday during a protest against a Supreme Court order for them to begin enlisting for military service.
A woman faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in North Carolina after her child died from being left in a hot car, police said.