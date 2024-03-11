Body of missing man pulled from bayou a week after car crash, Louisiana troopers say

The body of a man who vanished after a car crash was found in a Louisiana bayou, state troopers said.

Gilbert Bunch Jr., 64, was found dead in Bayou Lafourche on Friday, March 8, more than a week after authorities said he drove his car into the water near Labadieville, according to Louisiana State Police.

Investigators found his body about 6 miles south of where the crash occurred, police said.

Bunch, who lived in White Castle, had been missing since March 2 after his Mercury Grand Marquis veered off Louisiana Highway 1, troopers said. Investigators said he was traveling east on Louisiana Highway 398 when he ran a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 1.

The sedan crossed the highway, left the road and crashed into the bayou, where it became partly submerged, according to troopers. Bunch’s passenger escaped the sinking car and swam to the bank.

Investigators said Bunch was last seen near the car before it sank completely.

The vehicle was eventually pulled from the water, but the 64-year-old wasn’t inside, troopers said.

Authorities didn’t release additional details but said they’re investigating what caused the crash.

Labadieville is about a 60-mile drive southeast from downtown Baton Rouge.

