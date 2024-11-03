Body of missing SLO County man found; suspect arrested, police say

A Paso Robles man was arrested on suspicion of homicide after the body of a missing Atascadero man was found Saturday, according to police.

Todd Pinion, 34, was reported missing Wednesday, the Atascadero Police Department said in a news release.

He had last been seen on Oct. 23 “and initial investigations raised concerns about suspicious circumstances surrounding his disappearance,” the release said.

Pinon’s dog Spock was found dead at the base of the Cuesta Grade on Thursday morning.

Police located Pinion’s body in a remote area near Tassajara Creek on Saturday, according to the release.

Further investigation identified Tyler Stevens, 21 of Paso Robles, as a person of interest, the release said.

Stevens was taken into custody and subsequently booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of a charge of homicide, the release said.n He was still in custody as of Sunday afternoon, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s Who’s in Custody website.

“The Atascadero Police Department thanks the community and partner agencies who contributed to the investigation,” the release said.

Anyone with further information on the case was encouraged to contact the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.