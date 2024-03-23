Advertisement
KATE MIDDLETON DIAGNOSIS:

Vote: Did the Princess of Wales owe it to the public to share her diagnosis?

Tell us what you think of the weeks-long speculation over the Royal's health

Body of missing Tassajara hiker found at base of waterfall

KSBW - Monterey Videos

Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto confirmed Meister was found deceased on Friday. She added that that Meister had injuries consistent with a fall down a cliff and no foul play is suspected.