Body recovered near Lake Red Rock believed to be missing man, authorities say

Associated Press

A Minnesota man was sentenced to more than 33 years in prison for stabbing his wife to death during a Bible study session. Robert Castillo, 41, who pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder, apologized in court Friday for killing his wife, Corinna Woodhull, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported. They had been married about two years and have five children, who are now ages 11 to 24. Castillo's sister told police she hosted a weekly Bible study at her St. Paul home.