Body recovered in search for missing mother Victoria Taylor

Alexander Butler
·2 min read

A body has been found in a river weeks after missing mother Victoria Taylor vanished from her home, North Yorkshire Police said.

Ms Taylor, 34, disappeared from her home in MaltonNorth Yorkshire, on 30 September after leaving the house at around 9.30am.

The last CCTV footage recorded of Ms Taylor shows her walking towards a play park close to the River Derwent at 12.30pm that day.

She was reported missing on 1 October and several of her possessions were later found close to the nearby river, with police scouring the area with dogs and sonar technology.

Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Fox of North Yorkshire Police said a body had been recovered at 11.45am by underwater search teams, close to the area where Ms Taylor’s possessions were found.

CCTV footage of Victoria Taylor at 11.53am on September 30 (North Yorkshire Police) (PA Wire)
CCTV footage of Victoria Taylor at 11.53am on September 30 (North Yorkshire Police) (PA Wire)

Speaking at a press conference at Fulford Police Station in York, Mr Fox said formal identification had not yet taken place but Ms Taylor’s family had been informed and were “understandably distressed”.

“Those closest to Victoria have felt an enormous amount of heartache in the days after she went missing and have acknowledged how grateful they are for the overwhelming support from the community,” Mr Fox added.

“While today’s outcome is not what anyone would have wished for, Victoria’s family have asked me to say that they are devastated.”

Ms Taylor’s disappearance sparked concern among the community, with local people meeting every day to search the banks of the river.

A poster appealing for information regarding missing woman Victoria Taylor (Dave Higgens/PA) (PA Wire)
A poster appealing for information regarding missing woman Victoria Taylor (Dave Higgens/PA) (PA Wire)

Many businesses in the Yorkshire town displayed posters appealing for information about Ms Taylor’s disappearance.

Last week, Ms Taylor’s sisters Emma and Heidi said: “There are no words for us to describe how we are feeling as it’s ever-changing.

“We have to have some sort of normality for the children. As we know, Vixx is a mum but also an auntie and Halloween is one of her favourite seasons as she is the costume queen.

“We would like to thank the police teams as they are doing all they can, and we understand that these things take time.”

Latest Stories

  • Sask. man who took daughter to prevent her from getting COVID vaccine tells court he has been punished enough

    The sentencing hearing for the Carnduff, Sask., man who withheld his seven-year-old daughter from her mother to prevent the girl from getting a COVID-19 vaccine resumed Monday at the Court of King's Bench in Regina.The offence occurred over 100 days in 2021 and 2022.In April, 55-year-old Michael Gordon Jackson was found guilty by a jury of contravention of a custody order. He spent Monday morning explaining why he feels he has been punished enough.Jackson also admitted he has no remorse for his

  • Victim of Walmart workplace death was 19, Halifax police say

    Halifax Regional Police are investigating the sudden death of a 19-year-old woman while she was working at a Walmart in the city's west end. Police said they were called to the store Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. local time and found the woman dead. Investigators are now trying to determine how the employee died and working closely with the provincial Labour Department and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner, police said in a news release Monday.Police have not said whether they believe the circu

  • Trump Gets Clowned With Super-Sized McMemes After McDonald's Photo Op

    Critics mocked the former president over his unusual campaign appearance.

  • Owner of P.E.I. foot clinic charged with voyeurism, other crimes

    Warning: This story contains details some may find disturbing. A list of resources for people who have experienced sexual violence appears at the end.The owner of a P.E.I. foot clinic embroiled in allegations that he was working as a podiatrist without any formal credentials has been charged by Charlottetown police with several crimes unrelated to his podiatry practice.John Johnson, 26, was arrested and charged with trespassing, mischief, voyeurism and committing an indecent act."That type of di

  • Durham cop charged after failing to provide medical assistance

    A Durham police officer has been charged by the service's professional standards unit after allegedly failing to provide medical assistance to a person in distress. While attending a call for service in March, the officer failed to render medical assistance or first aid to a person in medical distress, according to a Durham Regional Police Service news release on Monday. "The person was left in the care of a family member who later sought medical assistance," the release said. They were taken to

  • Exclusive: Inside the prison that executes people for supplying cannabis

    Though he is provided with a straw mat, Matthew says he prefers to sleep on the concrete floor of his cell in the maximum-security wing of Singapore’s Changi Prison.

  • Steve Bannon to be released from prison next week, Bureau of Prisons says, despite his attempts for earlier exit

    While imprisoned at FCI Danbury, Bannon has worked as an orderly in the prison library, making sure books were properly put away

  • Vermont man charged with drunk driving in Ottawa Valley thought he was still in U.S., police say

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a Vermont man charged with impaired driving in Cobden, Ont., last week was not aware he was in Canada.In a news release Monday, Renfrew OPP say they received reports of a truck with flat tires and Vermont licence plates stuck in a drive-thru in Cobden around 5 a.m. Thursday."The driver didn't know where they were, and still believed they were in the United States," OPP said."Police learned that the driver had failed to stop at the border and there were grounds

  • How an off-duty lifeguard found a missing 17-year-old in the ocean

    It was a typical Wednesday evening for Noland Keaulana, who was fixing his truck at his grandparents’ house, when he received an alert on his phone about a 17-year-old missing off the Honolulu coast.

  • ‘Central Park Five’ members sue Trump for defamation after his debate comments on 1989 case

    Members of the “Central Park Five” sued former President Donald Trump on Monday over “false and defamatory” statements they allege he made about their 1989 case during a presidential debate last month.

  • Woman Allegedly Messaged 10-Year-Old on Roblox to 'Drop' Baby on Ground, Slit Others' Throats

    Tara Alexis Sykes, 36, has been arrested on an attempted murder charge, per police

  • Montreal man charged after homemade trailer spills cattle on Highway 401

    A Montreal man is facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act after a homemade trailer he was using to transport cattle broke apart on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont., on Friday, spilling the animals onto the road and causing two tractor-trailers to collide.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the 25-year-old was behind the wheel of a small crossover-type vehicle, towing eight dairy calves when the homemade trailer failed around 7 a.m. near Joyceville Road."The trailer was not sufficient to hau

  • Drug dealer smashes phone at JFK Airport to keep it from FBI, faces up to 20 years

    A convicted drug dealer faces up to 20 years in prison for smashing his cell phone at Kennedy Airport after FBI agents who seized it with a warrant handed it back to him so he could call his wife. Julian Gonzalez, who beat a Manhattan federal drug dealing case in 2016 after a witness vanished, had his luck run out Friday when a federal jury in Brooklyn found him guilty of attempted obstruction ...

  • Philippine court jails 17 militants for life for mass kidnapping of tourists

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine court has convicted and sentenced to life 17 Islamic militants for kidnapping for ransom 21 people, including European tourists and Asian workers, from a dive resort in Malaysia more than two decades ago, officials said Monday.

  • Trump’s Unexpected Christmas Complaint Has People Asking Questions

    It’s only October, but the former president is already bringing up the war on Christmas.

  • Woman charged after 2 people killed in highway crash near Dundurn, Sask.

    A 32-year-old is facing 12 charges after a deadly car crash on Highway 11.RCMP say they were notified on Saturday night around 9:45 p.m. CST that a truck and an SUV had crashed into each other about one kilometre north of Dundurn, Sask., about 35 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.Police say the truck was travelling on the wrong side of the highway, northbound in the southbound lane.The two women in the SUV, ages 50 and 20, were declared dead at the scene. They were from Lake Isle, Alta., and the

  • Teen in custody after 5 found dead in shooting at home in Washington state, police say

    FALL CITY, WASH. (AP) — Law enforcement officials found five people killed in a shooting inside a home southeast of Seattle on Monday morning and took a teenager into custody, police said.

  • Parole Board upholds ruling that sadistic killer should be released

    Steven Ling raped and murdered Joanne Tulip in Northumberland in 1997, stabbing her 60 times.

  • 2 separate searches launched for 2 missing men in northeast B.C.

    Two separate searches are underway after two men went missing hundreds of kilometres apart in northeast B.C.RCMP say one of the missing is Sam Benastick, 20, who failed to return from a 10-day camping trip in Redfern-Keily Park, a remote provincial park about 250 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John. He was reported missing after failing to return home on Oct. 17.The other missing person is Jim Barnes, who was last seen on Oct. 18 when he went grouse hunting with his dog near Groundbirch Forest

  • A Japanese police chief apologizes to a man acquitted after 50 years on death row

    A Japanese police chief on Monday apologized in person to Iwao Hakamada for his decades-long suffering that started from an overbearing investigation and wrongful conviction that had kept him on death row until last month, when he was acquitted in a retrial. The 88-year-old Hakamada, a former boxer, was acquitted by the Shizuoka District Court, which said police and prosecutors had collaborated to fabricate and plant evidence against him, and forced him to confess with violent, hourslong closed interrogations. Shizuoka Prefectural Police chief Takayoshi Tsuda on Monday visited Hakamada at his home and offered an apology in person.