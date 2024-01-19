Body of SC woman missing for 13 years found in Midlands sandpit

Human remains found in a sandpit in Elgin have closed the 13-year-old cold case of a missing South Carolina woman, authorities said Friday.

Remains belonging to Adrianna Laster were found buried in a sand quarry, the Richland County sheriff and coroner said. Investigators at the time connected her disappearance to Freddie Grant, who was later convicted of murdering 15-year-old Gabrielle Swainson in 2012.

Grant has not yet been charged in Laster’s disappearance and death, but Elgin Mayor Melissa Emmons said her town’s police department plans to charge him with murder her killing. The department has had warrants prepared for more than two years.

Laster, originally from Florida, was living with Grant in his burned-out home at the time of her disappearance. She vanished without a trace on Labor Day 2011. At the time, Grant was believed to be the last person to see her.

She was survived by her daughter, Crystal Laster.

In 2013, there was a glimmer of hope for finding Laster following the discovery of Swainson’s body in a patch of woods in Elgin, 357 days after her abduction. But the search turned up no leads for Laster.

Grant had an extensive criminal record dating back at least 25 years. He was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon following Swainson’s disappearance, but only led investigators to her body following a separate plea deal in 2013.

He is currently serving a 30-year sentence for Swainson’s murder.

Gabbie Swainson

Grant was already suspected in Laster’s disappearance when he was arrested and charged with kidnapping and murdering 15-year-old Gabrirelle “Gabbiee” Swainson. Grant abducted Swainson from her mother’s home in northeast Columbia near the Village at Sandhill mall on Aug. 12, 2012.

“A monster came in that morning and did something that only happens in our nightmares,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said at the time.

Investigators were puzzled when they found no evidence of forced entry at the home, but suspicion soon fell on Grant, who was dating Swainson’s mother, Elvia. Inside of Grant’s home, they found a key to the Swainson house on a lanyard and blood was found on scrap of duct tape near his house.