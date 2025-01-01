Body of Teen Who Went Missing with Brother During Duck Hunting Trip Found, Brother Remains Missing

The body of 19-year-old Andruw Cornett — who went missing with his brother Wesley Cornett, 17, on Dec. 14 — was found by a search team on Tuesday, Dec. 31

The body of one of the two teen brothers who went missing on a duck hunting trip in rural Northern California has been recovered.

Police identified the body as that of 19-year-old Andruw Cornett after he was found by a search team in the north side of the Thermalito Afterbay on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Andrew and his 17-year-old brother Wesley Cornett went missing on Dec. 14, Butte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a news release on Facebook.

“At approximately 9:30 a.m., the BCSO pilot [flying in the area] spotted a body in the north side of the Afterbay, within the original search area,” the BSCO stated in the release. “The BCSO Marine Unit and Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue immediately responded and recovered the body. The decedent has been positively identified as Andruw Cornett, and next-of-kin has been notified.”

Authorities added that the search for Wesley will continue “by air” at this time.

The sad update comes after the BSCO confirmed that their initial search and rescue efforts to find the two brothers “shifted to a limited search” on Dec. 23.

Butte County Sheriff's Office Wesley and Andruw Cornett pose while hunting

“This involves surface search methods, including aircraft, drones, boats, on-shore vehicles and K9s,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Megan McCann told SFGATE.

Sgt. Brian Evans, a member of the sheriff's marine unit, told ABC affiliate KRCR on Dec. 17 that the search operation was “now is a recovery,"

Representatives from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

Andrew and Wesley were reported missing after they “had overturned on a kayak and the other one swam into the water to try and help” in the Afterbay on Dec. 14., according to authorities. Andruw had called 911 at 8:33 a.m. to report the incident and that he was going in the water to help.

Both brothers were not wearing life jackets at the time, according to authorities.

Butte County Sheriff's Office Search team looks for brothers Wesley and Andruw Cornett

A search team commenced, including the Marine Unit and Dive Team members, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, Can Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, Yuba County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue and CAL FIRE.

On Dec. 17, the BSCO wrote that they “are not requesting assistance from the public.” During the search operation, they also shared a video of the rescue operation, including footage of the team on boats, and a photo of the brothers.

Divers found Andruw’s pants three days after he and his brother were reported missing. In the next few days, Wesley’s wallet was found, along with his jacket containing his cell phone.

After it was reported that the search had become limited, the brothers’ mother, April Clark, wrote on a GoFundMe page that she "plan[s] to lay my two boys to rest."

“This is hard for me to write as I'm beyond broken into so many pieces. If you can please find it in your heart to donate and help our family find and lay my handsome two young boys to rest, any amount of support will forever be blessed for our family,” she wrote. The page so far has raised $42,835 with a goal of $45, 000.



