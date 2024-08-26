Get the body you want with Nuvell Clinics! Watch Cellsound in action!
Nebraska-born Democratic vice presidential nominee and current Minnesota governor Tim Walz stays true to his Midwestern roots - down to his choice of soda.
Dr Fauci, a longtime public health official who became a household name as part of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, has now returned home to recover
You're doing everything right: showering regularly, wearing deodorant, washing your clothes. Yet your body odor remains present. What's the deal?
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Sunday pushed back against Sen. JD Vance’s (R-Ohio) suggestion that former President Trump would veto a federal abortion ban if were elected president and such a bill arrived on his desk. “American women are not stupid, and we are not going to trust the futures of our daughters and granddaughters…
Al Roker turned 70 on August 20 feeling "better than I have in years," he said. He has walking daily and Today’s walking community to thank for his energy.
Cristian Perez Latorre is charged with assault and battery, accused of harmful surgery without a proper license in 2021, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is recovering after being hospitalized with West Nile virus, a spokesperson said. Dr. Carlos del Rio says Dr. Fauci believes he got it from mosquitoes in his backyard.
The upgrade means staff can record and monitor patients' vitals digitally.
E-scooter injuries are on the rise in Alberta and doctors warn they can have serious consequences.According to statistics provided by Alberta Health Services, the number of ER and urgent care visits for e-scooter-related injuries, province-wide, jumped by 21 per cent last year."When you're losing your balance and flying off of that e-scooter, you're almost like a human projectile," said Dr. Eddy Lang, professor of emergency medicine in the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary.
'They allow the foot and the ankle to move in almost any direction that weight bearing permits,' explained Dr. Rock G. Positano.
TikTok trends are fun and inventive, but they can also be quite dangerous. Such is the case with this trend that's sending folks to the hospital.
Study finds processed meats impact brain health
If you're looking to balance out your pasta obsession, high-protein pasta is a great option. Find out how experts think it compares to traditional versions.
West Nile Virus is a relatively rare and potentially deadly disease, which is primarily spread by mosquitos.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former top U.S. infectious disease expert, spent time in the hospital after being infected with West Nile virus and is now recovering at home, a spokesperson confirmed Saturday.
When Andrea Weagle and her family sat down to discuss her father's deteriorating health in March, they decided end-of-life care would be the most comforting option for him. She contacted Fishermen's Memorial Hospital in nearby Lunenburg, N.S., where the province had announced a palliative care unit with five beds in 2021. But Weagle said her father, who lived in Bridgewater, could not be admitted due to a lack of staff in that hospice area.Her dad, Ernest Bolivar, spent his last several days rec
A mosquito-borne virus has caused a town in Massachusetts to shut its parks and fields from dusk to dawn.
Until the newly negotiated Medicare drug prices land in 2026, here’s what seniors can do right now to lower healthcare costs.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has acknowledged that he does not have the backing in parliament to change the country's abortion law, which is among the most restrictive in all of Europe.
STORY: :: Several people are injured in a stabbing after a car crash in Australia:: Sydney, Australia:: August 25, 2024:: Donald Faulds, Police superintendent“That vehicle has collided with another vehicle. And as a result of that a number of members of the community stopped to assist both occupants from both those vehicles. As the community members were assisting one of the females out of one vehicle, the male got out of that vehicle who was armed with what we believe to be a box cutter. And the female had obviously sustained a number of injuries from an altercation inside that vehicle. Emergency services arrived very quickly afterwards. That male was engaged by the police. A short foot pursuit occurred, a taser deployment was initiated and that person was taken into custody.”:: Paul Tonge, Ambulance spokesperson “We treated and assessed six patients, two of those patients were injured in the motor vehicle accident that was described before. Four of them had suffered stab wounds. One male patient had sustained slash wounds to his arms and neck and was transported to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition.”Police said no one was killed in the attack, which came after a "domestic-related" incident in a car that collided with another vehicle in the southern suburb of Engadine.Sydney, a city of over 5 million, has seen a spate of knife attacks this year, prompting the New South Wales government to toughen its knife laws. The state parliament passed laws in June giving police electronic metal-detecting scanners to check people without a warrant at shopping centers, sporting venues, and public transport stations.