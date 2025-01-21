Body of Woman, 54, Found Inside Submerged Car in River Days After She Went Missing: Police

The missing woman's car was found in the River Trent in England, Lincolnshire Police confirmed on Jan. 17

The body of a missing woman in England has been found in a submerged car in a river three days after she was last seen.

On Friday, Jan. 17, Lincolnshire Police confirmed that the 54-year-old woman named Penny had been "found deceased" after authorities searched the River Trent after finding evidence that led them to the water.

Penny went missing from the East Ferry area in the West Lindsey district of Lincolnshire on Tuesday, Jan. 14, according to The Independent and local outlet Lincolnshire Live. Police told PEOPLE they "believe the last time" Penny had been seen was on that day.

"We are saddened to report that in the search for missing Penny, she has been found deceased," police said in a post shared on Facebook on Friday.

"An officer searching the local area found tracks leading to the River Trent just north of East Ferry, and a red Audi TT was recovered from the water today," officers added.

Police said that a woman's body had been found inside the car, and she's since "been formally identified as Penny."

Alamy The River Trent in Lincolnshire

Officers confirmed the missing woman's family had been informed and that an investigation was "ongoing into how the vehicle entered the water."

"Penny’s family have been made aware of Penny’s death and are being supported by officers, and ask for privacy at this time," the release stated.

"We ask that people do not speculate, and remember that her loved ones could be distressed by rumors and speculation," police concluded.

Police confirmed on Facebook on Friday that the "East Ferry Road between the Susworth Road junction at Susworth and where the road turns into High Street at East Ferry" had been closed while officers worked on recovering Penny's vehicle amid the investigation. The road has since been reopened.

Lincolnshire Police did not have any additional updates when contacted by PEOPLE.

Social media users, some of whom claimed to have known Penny, left multiple tributes on the police Facebook post.

"RIP Penny. So saddened to hear this. Have known [you] for many years. Heartbreaking for [your] family. Close friends and work friends. And people who knew you. Such a sad outcome. 💔🥺🥺," one person wrote.

"So, so sorry. Thoughts and prayers with family and friends, emergency services and all involved in search for Penny. May she be resting in peace," another added.

A third person posted, "Utterly heartbreaking news, such a lovely lady to have known for many years. May you Rest in Peace Penny. Our thoughts & love are with your family & friends at this very sad time xxxx"



