The body of a woman was found floating in Biscayne Bay, police say. What we know

The body of a woman was found floating behind the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami on Sunday evening, police say.

Shortly after 5 p.m., investigators responded to the area, where they found the woman in Biscayne Bay, according to police. Detectives are investigating the woman’s identity — and the circumstances leading up to her death.

