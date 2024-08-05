The body of a woman was found floating in Biscayne Bay, police say. What we know

Grethel Aguila
·1 min read

The body of a woman was found floating behind the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami on Sunday evening, police say.

Shortly after 5 p.m., investigators responded to the area, where they found the woman in Biscayne Bay, according to police. Detectives are investigating the woman’s identity — and the circumstances leading up to her death.

This report may be updated as more information becomes available

