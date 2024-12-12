Body of woman missing after July dive not found

The body of a diver who failed to return to the surface off the Dorset coast in July has not yet been found.

Emily Sherwin from Poole who had been in the sea close to Old Harry Rocks near Studland was reported missing on 23 July.

Searches involving coastguard rescue teams, the RNLI, police divers and local sailors were carried out.

Nearly five months on Dorset Police said the 20-year-old had "sadly not been located".

An inquest at Dorset Coroner's Court has opened and is set to hold a final hearing on 17 April.

In a statement released through Dorset Police three days after she disappeared her family thanked those who tried to find her.

Ms Sherwin's family described her as someone who "lit up every room" adding she was "high spirited, outgoing, loving and loyal" and was looking forward to a career in marine conservation.

"We are heartbroken at the loss of Emily, but eternally grateful for the 20 wonderful years we had with her, and finding comfort in the fact that she was doing something she loved," her family added.

