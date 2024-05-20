Body-worn cameras considered after librarian assaulted in Colchester

Rachael McMenemy - BBC News, Essex
·2 min read

A library has been considering giving staff body-worn cameras after more than 50 anti-social behaviour incidents, including an assault on a librarian, took place over the past three months.

Essex County Council said there had been repeated behaviour, which ranged from vandalism to abuse, by groups of young people at Colchester Library.

A security guard has also been hired to deter the behaviour, the council said.

Essex Police has been investigating the assault.

The council said the behaviour also included books being thrown around the library and shouting in quiet reading areas.

Mark Durham, the authority's cabinet member for the arts, heritage and culture, said: "It is completely unacceptable that our dedicated staff at Colchester Library should have to face verbal abuse, vandalism and now assault simply by going to work.

"Libraries are places of learning which people should always feel safe to visit. This includes families, the elderly and vulnerable residents, many of whom take part in activities, classes and clubs organised at our libraries.

"We will work tirelessly with library staff, Colchester City Council, Essex Police and Colchester Business Against Crime (COLBAC) to put a stop to these incidents."

'Negative impact'

Ch Insp Colin Cox, of Essex Police, said: "We are aware and have been acting on reports of a group of youths causing persistent issues at Colchester Library.

"We have a dedicated city centre team who are aware of this issue and in response will carry out regular patrols taking in and including the library, to deter further incidents and identify those causing significant disruption."

A spokesperson for COLBAC said the library was not alone in experiencing high levels of anti-social behaviour in Colchester.

"It is quite unacceptable for our workers and visitors to the city to have to experience these incidents.

"The library's incidents are the very reason why we must continue to pool our resources and experiences and focus our efforts on ridding the city of this unacceptable behaviour that is having such a negative impact," they said.

Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830

