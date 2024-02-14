Bodycam Footage Shows Rafah Hostage Rescue

Israeli police have released footage showing the rescue of two Israeli hostages during a raid in Rafah on February 12.

This footage shows one of the rescued hostages, 70-year-old Norberto Louis Har. He was rescued alongside 60-year-old Fernando Simon Marman in the raid, Israeli officials said.

Both Marman and Har were abducted from the Nir Yitzhak kibbutz on October 7, according to the IDF.

Gaza health officials reported the deaths of 67 people in an Israeli operation in Rafah on the same day. Credit: Israel Police via Storyful